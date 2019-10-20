Tree of Life
Three years after a gunman shattered a community and took 11 lives in the worst anti-Semitic attack on U.S. soil, that community continues to heal.
Days of events lead up to third Tree of Life shooting commemoration
Unbroken
Remembering the victims
Previous Coverage
Stronger, more unified, survivors face risks and move forward after Tree of Life tragedy
With ritual, words and actions, those wounded in the Tree of Life remember and recover
Congregation Dor Hadash was a target for its immigrant advocacy -- and the shooting did not stop that work
How Holocaust educators are incorporating the Tree of Life shooting into their classes
Sacred space or defiled space: What to do with the Tree of Life building?
Officials ramp up training that is credited with saving lives during Tree of Life massacre
A violent culture: The roots of radicalization run deep
Guns are emotional. When emotions flare, gun companies profit
Gun legislation is dead in Washington one year after Tree of Life. Is there a way forward?
Pittsburgh seeks allies in passing firearm regulation ordinances
Free speech vs. hate speech: How societies balance competing rights
The pull of extremism: White nationalism is growing and dividing
Can technology turn down the volume of online hate? Researchers at CMU are working to find an answer.
One man's trek to the online front's right flank
A fellowship of grief: How mass shooting survivors find comfort and guidance with one another
Memorials for Tree of Life victims established abroad