LINKED BY TRAGEDY

On Oct. 27, 2018, New Light was about one week shy of its one-year anniversary in the building. That morning, New Light was just beginning its service in the basement, Tree of Life was in its second-floor sanctuary and Dor Hadash was meeting in a smaller room nearby.

When the gunman burst in, he shot and killed members of all three congregations — Jerry Rabinowitz from Dor Hadash; Richard Gottfried, Melvin Wax and Dan Stein from New Light and Joyce Fienberg, Rose Mallinger, David and Cecil Rosenthal, Bernice and Sylvan Simon and Irving Younger from Tree of Life.

The week after the shooting, all three congregations held a shabbat service together at Beth Shalom synagogue, Mr. Hausman said. From there, they’ve taken separate paths. And from the same tragedy, they’ve chosen different approaches to memorialization.

The Tree of Life congregation has temporarily moved into Rodef Shalom in Shadyside while members await the demolition and reconstruction of the Tree of Life building. “We made a decision right away that we were going to return,” said Mr. Hausman. “If not, this bad guy wins, and that certainly is not going to happen.”

But the building they return to will be far different in design, function and scope than the one they left.

“What we are building will be a wholly new American Jewish institution,” said Carole Zawatsky, chief executive officer of the new Tree of Life nonprofit.

Tree of Life has enlisted world-famous architect Daniel Libeskind, who has designed Jewish museums and Holocaust memorials all over the world, as well as the master plan for the redevelopment of the World Trade Center.

Not only will the building host Tree of Life’s religious services, it also will house the world’s only museum dedicated to antisemitism. Also in the plans are a memorial to those killed in the shooting, classrooms, offices, a social hall and a film screening room. The building also will serve as a space to host students and partner with universities, as well as become the new home for the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh.

The planning process was slow-going at first, as the congregation grappled with what seemed like an enormous task. The Tree of Life building, now beginning the demolition phase, is tentatively scheduled to re-open in early 2024.

“Early on, we made the decision we were going to use this as a teaching moment — we didn’t really know how right away,” said Mr. Hausman. “Nothing like this fortunately had ever happened in the United States and there were no books, no guidelines. I’m sure we made a ton of mistakes in the early going, but sometimes that’s the best learning experience.”

Ms. Zawatsky was in Washington, D.C., the day of the shooting, working as CEO of the Edlavitch Jewish Community Center. Even hundreds of miles away from Pittsburgh, her immediate response was concern for the safety of the congregations in D.C., feeling that all of Judaism was under attack. On the Monday morning following the shootings, she went to work with yahrzeit candles in her bag, lighting them with her staff to honor those killed in Pittsburgh.

“As I sit here in this role, it’s so abundantly obvious that this is what had to happen,” she said of the scope of the new Tree of Life building. “That we are obligated to use this terrible moment as a beacon for the entire nation and world. We’re not defined by our killers, but by what we create out of adversity and tragedy — it couldn’t have been anything else.”

As for New Light, they also initially believed their new location would be temporary, a space in Congregation Beth Shalom in Squirrel Hill.

Even a year after the shooting, Mr. Cohen was confident they would return to the Tree of Life building. But as time passed, they not only became comfortable in their new space in the Helfant Chapel at Beth Shalom, but heard from members of their congregation who still can’t drive by the building, much less see themselves inside it.

“Initially, we thought we had an obligation to go back because it was such a horrible thing, we needed to make a statement by going back,” said Mr. Cohen, sitting in their sanctuary at Beth Shalom. “But too many people said ‘I can’t.’ How could they go to a place that’s bullet-holed? And it doesn’t matter that the bullet holes aren’t there anymore. And it doesn’t matter that there’s marble and glass and it’s beautiful and world famous.

“The bullet holes are still there. They’ll always be there. And for some of our members who were most directly involved, that’s the message that we as a congregation took. And that’s why we’re here.”

After they made the decision in 2020 to stay at Beth Shalom, they didn’t want to wait any longer to create a space to mourn those who died, said Mr. Cohen.

Museum of Remembrance