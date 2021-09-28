For one thing, the name atop the tower has nothing to do with steel. The rooftop helicopter that whisked former U.S. Steel CEO David Roderick to and from appointments has been gone for three decades. And the 62nd floor Top of the Triangle restaurant that served as a dramatic backdrop for weddings, engagements, and after-work drinking bouts is but a memory.

But it is by no means your grandfather’s skyscraper, according to local real estate experts.

“It has always been the crown jewel office building,” said Gregg Broujos, regional principal of the Colliers International real estate firm.

Mr. Broujos and others said the tower has managed to stay relevant even against competition from newer skyline additions — PPG Place, One Oxford Centre, EQT Plaza, Liberty Center, and BNY Mellon Center in the 1980s — and trendy state-of-the-art complexes built recently in the Strip District and beyond.

“I think the building is still very viable. It’s still considered a Class A building even after a lot of newer buildings were built,” said Gerard McLaughlin, Newmark executive managing director.

“I would say it’s withstood the test of time.”

Its own barbershop

Perhaps no one knows the imposing structure better than general manager Tom Harrington, who has spent 36 years working there. It’s a “little city unto itself,” he said.

The U.S. Steel Tower has its own barbershop (in the same spot for 50 years), its own connection to the Downtown subway system, a below-grade concourse level filled with restaurants and other amenities, and three levels of underground parking.

But the key to staying competitive, Mr. Harrington stressed, has been ongoing upgrades. Over the years, various owners have poured tens of millions of dollars into the structure.

The latest additions — at a cost of more than $10 million — include a fitness center replacing a 300-seat auditorium that has been part of the building since its opening. There’s also a new conference center, an executive board room, a game room and a training room for employees.

Over time, the tower’s spacious 60-foot lobby has been revamped, with a large video wall added, and the sprawling outdoor plaza beside the main entrance has been updated to include food vendors and tents.

“Every space in this building has been rebuilt at some point — and multiple times,” Mr. Harrington said.

The biggest adjustment, he noted, has been in the way tenants use the floor plates, each of which is about an acre in size.

In recent years, there has been a move to open up floor plans and create more collaborative spots — a big departure from the days when corporations like U.S. Steel and Rockwell stuffed the spaces with employees shoulder-to-shoulder.

And these days, tenants seem to be shrinking their footprints. Smart landlords, Mr. Harrington said, adapt with the times. That’s particularly true with the way the COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping the traditional office environment.

“You need to provide spaces attractive enough for employees to want to come to Downtown Pittsburgh as opposed to working out of their basement or their home,” Mr. Harrington said.

An anchor tenant shrinks

Perhaps the biggest change in the building over the years has had nothing to do with its infrastructure.

When the skyscraper was dedicated, U.S. Steel was by far the biggest tenant. It occupied 34 of the 64 floors, moving employees in from 11 different buildings around town, according to news reports at the time. It would have an entire workforce of more than 170,000 by the end of the decade.

But as the American steel industry began to falter in the late 1970s and into the 1980s, the company’s building footprint would gradually decrease. By 1997, it had dropped to 16 floors on Grant Street.

Today, the steelmaker has about nine, based on one source.

Pre-COVID, about 405 U.S. Steel employees worked in the tower, according to the company, which provided no other information. At the end of 2020, based on regulatory filings, U.S. Steel employed about 23,350 people total.

“Obviously U.S. Steel is not the company it was in 1971, but they are still a major tenant in the building and a main tenant of the building and it’s still their headquarters,” Mr. Harrington said.

At one point that was in doubt.

In 2014, U.S. Steel reached a deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins to move its headquarters out of its longtime home to the former Civic Arena site. A year later, faced with mounting financial woes, it scuttled those plans and stayed in the tower.

Nonetheless, these days, the steel company has been supplanted on its home turf by another big Pittsburgh institution — UPMC. The health care giant made the building its headquarters in 2008 and is now the largest tenant.

Not only that, the same year UPMC moved in, it festooned its name to the top of the skyscraper in big bright letters — the first time anyone had done so in the building’s history.

The 20-foot-high letters, about half the size allowed under city zoning laws, sparked some controversy. The sign can be seen from jets flying over the city and from as far away as Kennedy Township and a trail in the North Hills.

At the time of the tower’s debut, one wag dubbed it the Eye of Mordor, a reference to the “Lord of the Rings” series, so ever present was it on the city skyline.