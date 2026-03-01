WVU’s new pediatric pulse

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. —

A little boy sits up under a hospital blanket and giggles, hugging a stuffed pig before his heart is stopped. “Piggy goes everywhere,” says the boy’s mom, Dawn Reynolds.

His heart will stop for 49 minutes so surgeons can repair a valve connected to his lungs. His heart can’t be fixed unless it’s stopped.

Wide-eyed, he looks around the room at the nurses and doctors waiting for him. The room is cool.

“Can you take some deep breaths for me?” a nurse asks the little boy. He inhales. “You’re going to feel a little sleepy.”

Korbyn Reynolds, age 9, is a patient at WVU Medicine Golisano Children’s Hospital. The success of his operation — and many more like it — are key to WVU Medicine’s ambitions to turn a premier West Virginia institution into a national player in pediatrics.

Fueled by a $28 million grant received last year, the Morgantown children’s hospital aims to become among the best in the country.

His surgeon, Christopher E. Mascio, came to Morgantown from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, which consistently ranks among the best of its kind in the U.S. Dr. Mascio wants to bring that success to West Virginia.

Meanwhile, outside the operating room, the hospital system has been expanding its footprint.

WVU Medicine’s pending acquisition of three hospitals in Westmoreland County and ones in Butler and Clarion counties means that in the years to come, Pittsburgh-area parents will have a new choice in specialized children’s care for the first time in 135 years.

The challenge to become a leader in the field is formidable.

Two hours away, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh regularly rates among the top pediatric hospitals in the country. And nationally, pediatric hospitals such as Boston Children’s Hospital and Children’s Hospital Colorado have the reputation and expertise to draw parents from around the country in search of the best care.

WVU Medicine is investing in people like Dr. Mascio to build the same kind of program for kids that the big guys have.

The problem valve