Open Water

In 2014, when Bailar was a high school senior, a star swimmer being recruited by Harvard’s women’s team, he became deeply depressed and developed an eating disorder. He spent four months at a treatment facility. He experienced severe gender dysphoria. “I spent the entirety of that year typing into Google: transgender swimmer, transgender athlete, transgender soccer player, transgender everything,” Bailar said recently. “Nothing came up. There was nothing.”

After Bailar came out as a transgender man and joined the Harvard men’s swim team, he decided to be open about his transition. He wanted someone like Colby to see someone like him. Bailar went on “60 Minutes” and “The Ellen Show.” He posted frequently on his Instagram page, which now has over 69,000 followers.

“Now, if you Google ‘trans swimmer,’ I come up,” said Bailar, who closed the book on his Harvard swim career last month. “That’s so important to me because some kid, just like me, is doing that. And instead of immediately being hopeless, they’re immediately being hopeful.”

Hope, Bailar said, is what trans people need more than anything. A study released last year by the American Academy of Pediatrics found staggering rates of attempted suicide among transgender adolescents. In the study, 50.8 percent of female-to-male trans teens reported they had attempted suicide, and 29.9 percent of male-to-female trans teens reported the same.

“What I’ve learned through things I’ve been challenged with is that if I have that hope, I can get through it,” Bailar said. “That hope can be as simple as: I’m going to wake up tomorrow. And it can be as complex as: I’m going to compete for four years on a Division I men’s swim team. They are not that different. Both require faith in one’s self that the next day is possible. And the next moment is possible. And the next stroke is possible.”

Colby lights up when talking about Bailar. He was a beacon on Colby’s darkest days. Watching Bailar, Colby started to believe that one day life would get better, that it wouldn’t always be this hard, and that he could be himself. Colby let himself dream he’d swim again. So one night, in the fall of 2017, Colby asked his mother, “Have you heard about this Harvard swimmer?”

“That was one of the ways Colby began to tell me, ‘Hey, maybe this is my path,’ ” Kim said last month. “He started showing me videos. And I’m like, ‘Hmm, what’s going on here?’ ”

Their stories were similar. So whenever Colby hit a road bump in his transition, Kim would say, “Let’s see how Schuyler did it.”

When Wycinsky, who is now a sophomore on Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s swim team, was home last winter, Colby told her he was trans. Then he told Maddie.

“I kept telling him just to come out,” Maddie said last week, “just so he’d be his real self around everyone.”

Soon, Colby did — by changing his name on social media. Stewart, the childhood friend, now swims at Susquehanna University. When she checked Instagram one night last winter, Colby’s new name popped up. Stewart looked at Colby’s bio and saw it now read “ftm” (female-to-male) and had a pride flag. She texted Colby, saying she was proud of him.

Eight months later, this past August, Colby was in a hospital bed, recovering from top surgery, when Kim handed him a stack of letters from family and friends. There was one from Colby’s grandparents, one from Maddie, one from Kutrufis, ones from Wycinsky and Stewart and one from his dad, Blair Love. (Colby’s parents divorced 12 years ago.) The last letter was Kim’s.

Colby, My sweet sweet boy. I loved you before you entered this world, have loved you every moment since, and will love you until the end of time beyond. I thank you for choosing to stay in this world with me, with us — with all the people who know and love you and all the people whose lives you will touch in the future. I hope you never experience the trials and despair you felt over the past couple years and that today truly is a new start for you. … With all my love, Mom