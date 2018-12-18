Where it has worked

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald has been in informal talks with several officials, including Mr. Simon, in the eastern suburbs about police regionalization, but nothing has materialized.

“I’d like to see some of these smaller municipalities that don’t have the resources really start to figure out a way [to] consolidate with each other,” Mr. Fitzgerald said. “It’s really a local decision.”

Without being approached by the municipality directly and formalizing a financial agreement, the county cannot extend police coverage.

Proponents, like Mr. Fitzgerald, see consolidation as a path to more efficient, consistent policing.

But opponents of consolidation point to concerns over lack of tax base to support an adequate regional force, a loss of community policing and identity, difficult police contract negotiations and political considerations.

Some of the communities that met — Braddock, Braddock Hills, North Braddock, North Versailles, Rankin, Turtle Creek and Whitaker — have some of the highest 911 call volumes and lowest officer salaries.



“We’re losing our police officers to other communities that provide full-time work, with medical benefits and vacation and pension. It’s a constant, constant turnover,” North Braddock Mayor Tom Whyel said.

The borough, which borders East Pittsburgh, employs one full-time chief, who’s currently on disability, and 10 part-time officers who start at $13.25 an hour — and who generally average 32 hours a week. The eight officers who were employed by East Pittsburgh started at $15.60 an hour.

In Allegheny County, two regions’ police forces have consolidated — the Northern Regional Police Department covers four municipalities; the Ohio Township Police patrols seven neighboring communities.

Other configurations include smaller municipalities that have contracted with larger nearby communities for policing services. Carnegie has patrolled Pennsbury Village since 1979; Scott has patrolled Rossyln Farms since its police department disbanded in 2012. Both chiefs estimate that they receive between 120 and 180 calls per year from the two smaller residential communities. Similarly, McKeesport patrols Dravosburg; Forest Hills covers Chalfant; Elizabeth Borough patrols West Elizabeth.

“A lot of these jurisdictions had their own departments. Quite typically, the end story is municipalities can’t afford to keep a full-time police department. It’s very expensive,” Ohio police Chief Joseph Hanny said.

Elected officials in Neville have reported savings since contracting with Ohio in early 2006. Prior to the contract, the township spent “in the neighborhood of $800,000” annually on public safety, said Rick Rutter, one of the township’s five commissioners.

Neville’s current $360,000 contract terms include emergency-call response, 24/7 coverage by an Ohio patrol car as well as foot patrols and backup for fire emergencies.

The township used the three-quarters of the savings to lower its millage rate for residents by 34 percent, Mr. Rutter said. The rest has gone into paving and purchasing new public works equipment.

“[The contract] has been going on for 12 years now successfully. I sometimes don’t understand why other communities don’t look at it, other than the fact that maybe they are afraid of the repercussions from residents,” Mr. Rutter said. “I also don’t know their financial situations. Maybe there’s no savings for them.”

Kevin Yurkovich, council president for Emsworth, said unloading retirement costs has been a significant savings since entering into its contract with Ohio in 1993.

“[Policing] was like between 80 and 90 percent of the Emsworth budget, depending on the year,” he said. “When you get up there and you have more and more retirees, that’s where the problem was: paying pensions for retired officers.”

The borough’s current contract with Ohio is $247,000.

In addition to Neville and Emsworth, Ohio, with its 31 personnel, holds policing contracts with Aleppo, Ben Avon, Ben Avon Heights, Kilbuck and Sewickley Hills.

Several elected officials who contract with Ohio said they haven’t felt a loss of community identity — an oft-cited argument against police consolidation.

“I remember when they were merging, there was definitely some hesitation about losing identity and personal security,” Ben Avon Council President Jennifer Bett said. “But I think it’s been a win for everybody. We have the resources of a larger police force in a small borough.”

Chief Hanny regularly attends council meetings and emergency calls are answered “within a minute or two,” Ms. Bett said.

Just this year, the municipalities in the Fox Chapel School District, including Sharpsburg and Aspinwall, began talks of consolidation.

According to figures in a 2013 report to the state Legislature on police consolidation, municipalities across Pennsylvania (excluding Pittsburgh and Philadelphia) spent $1.3 billion on police in 2012.

The report broke down the policing arrangements in place at the time in Pennsylvania’s 2,560 municipalities, finding a mishmash: 986 stand-alone municipal departments, 34 regional departments including 102 municipalities, and 244 municipalities contracting with a neighbor or a regional department. The state police provided either full-time or part-time coverage to nearly two-thirds of municipalities, including hundreds that also relied partly on one of the other arrangements.

Advocates of consolidation say it would save money that could be better spent.

Identity intact