Lessons on the radio, in the parking lot

“Good morning, Butler!”

Veteran elementary school teacher Meghan Lucas opens her radio show that way, broadcasting on WISR-AM in the small town of the same name, located about 30 miles north of Pittsburgh.

“Friends, today we are so excited to share this awesome story with you and then we’ll do a fun STEAM activity. Let’s get started!”

Ms. Lucas is a Center Township Elementary School teacher-turned-host of a radio show. The show has become her “new” classroom, as the Butler Area School District continues to instruct students after the shuttering of school buildings because of COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease. Schools are getting creative in trying to keep the learning going, with many pushing lessons online, including larger school systems like Pittsburgh and New York.

In rural Pennsylvania, shifting to online learning is not so simple. Many rural areas don’t have internet connections, leaving kids stranded.

“We still have a lot of kids without technology,” Ms. Lucas said.

The educational inequities of the digital divide have become COVID-19’s homework gap, with 9 million children in the U.S. living without internet access at home, according to USAFacts Inc., a nonprofit, nonpartisan data agency in Riverside, California.

That’s particularly true in the less populous parts of the country: Overall, 14% of households with children don’t have a home internet connection, but that rises to 18% in rural areas.

“We have a technology equity issue in this country,” Butler Area School Superintendent Brian White said, adding that about 300 students out of his district’s total enrollment of 6,500 kids don’t have internet access at home. “I think this is one of those telling moments when some school districts can just turn it on and other districts just don’t have the resources.

“We were not a district that was well positioned to go all digital before all this happened.”

At a recent news conference, Gov. Tom Wolf was more direct: “Pennsylvania does not have adequate broadband in a lot of Pennsylvania and that’s just wrong,” he said.

The governor has ordered Pennsylvania school buildings to stay closed through June to help contain the new coronavirus. In Butler and elsewhere, cable companies have donated Wi-Fi hot spots and discounted services for students at a difficult time.

Big connectivity gaps remain. Internet service providers say it doesn’t make sense to serve small towns with few customers. The math doesn’t work, they say.

Phones and radios

Broadcasting school lessons on community radio taps into older, more broadly accessible technology. Virtually everyone has a radio, and Butler Area elementary, intermediate and secondary teachers have practiced their radio voices to produce weekly shows for students, which WISR stores on its website by date for replays.

Ms. Lucas speaks in a familiar, encouraging tone to her young listeners, sometimes pausing in reading a story to describe an illustration in the book. Intermediate and secondary teachers have also recorded shows with lessons about the Great Depression and other historical events while guidance counselors have reviewed study tips.

Teachers are forced to copy lesson plans that parents must drive to schools to pick up — mailing the papers home when they can’t be picked up — then calling students on the telephone to answer questions.