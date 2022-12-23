A neighbors reports hearing a “loud boom, then a monster sound.”

Public safety officials advise commuters to avoid the area around South Braddock and Forbes avenues, noting several minutes later that there was a strong smell of natural gas in the area.

Mayor Ed Gainey and fire Chief Darryl Jones give a short preliminary briefing on the situation.



President Joe Biden, already set to visit Pittsburgh that day to tout his infrastructure plan, is briefed on the collapse.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says in a tweet:

“@POTUS has been told of the bridge collapse in Pittsburgh. Our team is in touch with state and local officials on the ground as they continue to gather information about the cause of the collapse.”

President Biden arrives at the collapse site.

A massive crane begins the process of removing cars and a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus from the Fern Hollow rubble. The 60-foot articulated bus rising from the rubble drew onlookers who called the spectacle “hard to comprehend.”

The National Transportation Safety Board releases its preliminary report, which focuses on the facts of the collapse but does not touch on the cause.

A Penn Hills couple injured in the collapse announce their intent to sue PennDOT, the city and Pittsburgh Regional Transit.