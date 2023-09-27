Philips kept complaints about dangerous breathing machines secret while company profits soared

The first complaints landed at the offices of Philips Respironics in 2010, soon after the company made a fateful decision to redesign its best-selling breathing machines used in homes and hospitals around the world. To silence the irritating rattle that kept users awake at night, Philips packed the devices with an industrial foam — the same kind used in sofas and mattresses. It quickly became clear that something had gone terribly wrong. The reports coming into Philips described “black particles” or “dirt and dust” inside machines that pump air to those who struggle to breathe. One noted an “oily-like” substance. Others simply warned of “contamination.” The complaints targeted some of the company’s most-celebrated devices built in two factories near Pittsburgh, including ventilators for the sick and dying and the popular DreamStation for patients who suffer from sleep apnea, a chronic disorder that causes breathing to stop and start through the night. Yet Philips withheld the vast majority of the warnings from the Food and Drug Administration, even as their numbers grew from dozens to hundreds to thousands and became more alarming each year. “Black shavings in the chamber,” said one 2011 report that was kept from the government. “Contaminated with unknown sticky substance,” noted another three years later. By 2015, the year Philips launched the DreamStation, the company had amassed at least 25 complaints that pointed to a specific cause — the foam was falling apart. Learn more about the investigation

Journalists spent more than a year probing what happened inside Philips Respironics after contaminants were found in its breathing machines.

A widow’s mission

After a recall came too late, a widow is left with questions about her husband’s CPAP machine and his death.

What is sleep apnea?

It’s a common condition with many more American adults estimated to be suffering — 30 million — than the 6 million in treatment.

Timeline of events



Tell us your story

Have you experienced health problems because of foam degradation in your Philips Respironics CPAP machine? Tell us your experience. In June 2021, more than a decade after the first reports, Philips announced a recall of millions of machines that had been delivered to nearly every corner of the United States and dozens of other countries. The company acknowledged that the foam it had chosen could crumble in heat and humidity and send potentially “toxic and carcinogenic” material into the noses, mouths, throats and lungs of users. In a series of statements, the industry giant said it acted as soon as it learned of the “potential significance” of the problem. But an investigation by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and ProPublica of the 11 years between the first complaints and the recall reveals a different story — one of a company that sought to protect its marquee products as stock prices soared to the highest levels in decades. Again and again, previously undisclosed records and interviews with company insiders show, Philips suppressed mounting evidence that its profitable breathing machines threatened the health of the people relying on them, in some cases to stay alive. Federal law requires device makers to turn over to the government within 30 days all reports of patient injuries, deaths and malfunctions that have the potential to cause harm, and to take action to investigate them. A Post-Gazette and ProPublica analysis of tens of thousands of reports shows that Philips withheld more than 3,700 complaints over 11 years from the FDA, which oversees medical devices.

And the company did not launch a formal investigation of the problem until 2019 — nine years after the first wave of complaints and three years after the first known tests for the company found that the foam was degrading. Instead, as the complaints continued to pile up in company files, Philips waged aggressive global marketing campaigns to sell more machines, including new models fitted with the hazardous foam. The sales pitch worked: The devices went to infants, the elderly and at least 700,000 veterans. The company also promoted machines meant for some of the sickest people in the country, rolling out a new ventilator filled with the foam in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Philips didn’t stop even after the company learned the foam was breaking down in its ventilators in Japan and had to be replaced — and after tests in the United States revealed that the material released chemicals at dangerous levels. Among them: formaldehyde, a compound used in fertilizer, dyes and glues that has been tied to respiratory problems and certain cancers. In 2018, the company called more than a dozen engineers and safety supervisors to a series of urgent meetings in Pittsburgh to investigate the problem in what eventually became known to insiders as Project Uno. Still, the public was not warned.

Path of pain: Lawsuits allege widespread harm Families across the country are suing Philips Respironics in federal court in Western Pennsylvania, accusing the company of failing to disclose a dangerous defect in its widely used sleep apnea machines and ventilators. So far, there are more than 688 named plaintiffs and thousands more have filed claims. Outrage against Philips Respironics has swept the world: Legal battles and government inquiries are unfolding in at least eight other countries — Canada, Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Chile, and Australia. All told, the recalled devices were sold in more than 70 countries. Your browser does not support the video tag. Your browser does not support the video tag.