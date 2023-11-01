Those on the front lines of Philips breathing machine recall share their stories of suffering, anger and resiliency

They thought they were getting clean air from the lifelines at their bedsides, coveted nights of healthy sleep that for too long did not come easy.

Near Portland, Oregon, Kim Binford’s sleep apnea machine helped him manage chronic pain. Outside Indianapolis, Connie Thompson was able to stay awake in class during her senior year of high school. In the suburbs of Atlanta, Debra Miller could put her grandchildren in the car and drive without fear.

But in June 2021, Mr. Binford, Ms. Thompson, Ms. Miller and millions of others learned that a defect in the breathing machines they relied on for years had the potential to inflict serious harm, including cancer, kidney and lung problems, and severe respiratory infections.

In announcing a massive recall of ventilators and sleep apnea machines, Philips Respironics acknowledged that an industrial foam placed inside the devices to reduce noise could break apart and send tiny particles and fumes into the noses, mouths and lungs of patients.

As many as 15 million devices from two Pittsburgh-area plants were made with the crumbling material, including the company’s popular DreamStation continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machine used by those with sleep apnea. The disorder causes breathing to stop and start through the night.

Learn more about the investigation

Journalists spent more than a year probing what happened inside Philips Respironics after contaminants were found in its breathing machines.

What to know about the recall

Your questions answered.

Tell us your story

Have you experienced health problems because of foam degradation in your Philips Respironics CPAP machine? Tell us your experience.

Since the recall, thousands of consumers have described unexplained illnesses while the reported death count linked to the recalled machines rose to more than 370. Some stopped using their devices altogether. Others bought secondhand machines, waited on a replacement from Philips or simply gambled, continuing to use their defective devices long after the recall.

Losses mounted quickly: lost sleep, lost money, lost nights spent worrying about a health threat that the U.S. government determined could cause severe illness or death.

Though it’s impossible to know what caused individual illnesses, or whether the machines were capable of advancing cancers that may have developed prior to use by patients, some medical experts say they fear long-term harm. The Food and Drug Administration has said the degrading foam, when inhaled or ingested, can lead to headaches, asthma, inflammatory conditions, respiratory tract problems and “toxic or cancer-causing effects to organs,” among other health complications.

Lawsuits against the company are ongoing in federal court in Pittsburgh, waged by families who say Philips should be held accountable for failing to warn customers about the risks years earlier.

In a statement, Philips said patient health and wellbeing is a top priority and that the company increased production amid supply chain challenges to send replacement devices to customers. The company added that some received entirely new machines while others received a CPAP motor that would work with existing components.

Since the recall, the company has walked back its initial assessment that the machines were potentially unsafe, saying new testing on the DreamStation and similar devices has shown that chemicals released by the foam are not at levels that can cause “appreciable harm.”

Medical experts and engineers familiar with the testing dispute that claim. Last month, the FDA announced that the company’s testing was inadequate and said that Philips had agreed to conduct additional assessments.

In the United States and beyond, families are still struggling.

“I worked my whole life to be pretty healthy,” said Ms. Miller, a retired elementary school teacher. “I didn’t want any debris in my lungs.”