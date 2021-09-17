Week 2: Raiders vs. Steelers at Heinz Field By PG Visuals Staff Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Check back for our game-day coverage of the Steelers vs. the Raiders at Heinz Field. Here is a look at the last time the Steelers faced the Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland. The Steelers lost, 24-21. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs runs out of the pocket against the Raiders Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland California. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette) Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell walks off the field with his head down after a slip and a miss field goal try against the Raiders Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland California. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette) Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster reacts after Oakland Raiders tight end Derek Carrier scores in the final minute of play Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland California. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette) Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward sack Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland California. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette) Related Highlighted Galleries, Photos, Pittsburgh, Sports, Steelers, Wide View