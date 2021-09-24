Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada takes a selfie with a fan before his team takes on the Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Steelers fans cheer as the team comes out for warmups before taking on the Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Steelers running back Najee Harris warms up before taking on the Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Steelers running back Najee Harris messes with Bengals running back Joe Mixon during warmups, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
The Steelers will face the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field in their second home game of the 2021 season. They last played each other on Monday night, Dec. 20, 2020, losing to the Bengals, 27-17, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster arrives to take on the Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Related