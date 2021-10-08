Week 5: Steelers vs Denver Broncos at Heinz Field By webdesk Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger warms up with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster before taking on the Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger warms up before taking on the Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches as his team warms up before taking on the Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talks with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger before taking on the Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Steelers running back Najee Harris warms up before taking on the Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth takes a lap around the stadium before taking on the Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt signs autographs before taking on the Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt warms up before taking on the Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool warms up before taking on the Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Steelers cornerback Joe Haden talks with teammates before taking on the Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Steelers fans watch as the Steelers warm up before taking on the Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) The Steelers last played the Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 9th, 2020 at Heinz Field. The final score was Steelers’ 26 – Broncos’ 21. Come back for more gameday photos this Sunday. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson breaks away from Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Heinz Field Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette) Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt wraps up Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin for a safety in the second half Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette) Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is tackled by Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons in the second half Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette) Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster pretends heÕs a fan as wide receiver Diontae Johnson celebrates after his touchdown catch on the second half against the Broncos Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette) Steelers and Broncos in the fourth quarter of an empty stadium Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette) Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds sacks Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel to secure a win late in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette) Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons blocks pass from Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette) Related Highlighted Galleries, Photos, Sports, Steelers, Wide View