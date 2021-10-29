The Steelers last faced the Browns in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs on January 10th, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns would go on to win by a score of 48 – 37. The Steelers and Browns face off on Sunday, Oct. 31st at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1:00 PM.
Browns punter Jamie Gillan and kicker Chase McLaughlin arrive in Happy Gilmore attire before taking on the Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt warms up before taking on the Browns. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt warms up before taking on the Browns. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Steelers cornerback Joe Haden poses for a photo with fans on the sideline during warmups before taking on the Browns. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Browns fans watch as their team warms up before taking on the Steelers. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Browns fans watch as their team warms up before taking on the Steelers. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sits alone on the bench after losing to the Cleveland Browns during the NFL wild-card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Steelers’ strong safety Terrell Edmunds breaks up a pass intended for Cleveland Browns’ tight end Austin Hooper during the NFL wild-card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Steelers’ tight end Eric Ebron makes a touchdown catch against the Cleveland Browns in the second half during the NFL wild-card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks for receiver Chase Claypool during the NFL wild-card playoff game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Cleveland Browns strong safety Karl Joseph scores the Browns first touchdown on a bad snap during the NFL wild-card playoff game against the Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Steelers running back James Conner can not control the loose ball as the Cleveland Browns strong safety Karl Joseph scores a touchdown during the NFL wild-card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt fights off Steelers inside linebacker Robert Spillane for a touchdown during the NFL wild-card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott pressures Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the NFL wild-card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Cleveland Browns defensive end Porter Gustin intercepts Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the NFL wild-card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Steelers running back James Conner scores in the first half against the Cleveland Browns during the NFL wild-card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hugs JuJu Smith-Schuster after losing to the Browns NFL wild-card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool takes a quiet moment on the team’s logo after losing to the Clevealnd Browns during the NFL wild-card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger reacts after throwing his third interception against the Cleveland Browns during the NFL wild-card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster makes a touchdown catch against the Cleveland Browns in the second half during the NFL wild card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool scores a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the NFL wild-card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Related