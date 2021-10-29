Continue reading

Steelers vs Browns Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland

By

The Steelers last faced the Browns in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs on January 10th, 2021 at Heinz Field.  The Browns would go on to win by a score of 48 – 37.  The Steelers and Browns face off on Sunday, Oct. 31st at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1:00 PM.

 

Browns punter Jamie Gillan and kicker Chase McLaughlin arrive in Happy Gilmore attire before taking on the Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)

 

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt warms up before taking on the Browns. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)

 

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden poses for a photo with fans on the sideline during warmups before taking on the Browns. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)

 

Browns fans watch as their team warms up before taking on the Steelers. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)

 

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sits alone on the bench after losing to the Cleveland Browns during the NFL wild-card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Steelers’ strong safety Terrell Edmunds breaks up a pass intended for Cleveland Browns’ tight end Austin Hooper during the NFL wild-card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Steelers’ tight end Eric Ebron makes a touchdown catch against the Cleveland Browns in the second half during the NFL wild-card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks for receiver Chase Claypool during the NFL wild-card playoff game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Cleveland Browns strong safety Karl Joseph scores the Browns first touchdown on a bad snap during the NFL wild-card playoff game against the Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Steelers running back James Conner can not control the loose ball as the Cleveland Browns strong safety Karl Joseph scores a touchdown during the NFL wild-card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt fights off Steelers inside linebacker Robert Spillane for a touchdown during the NFL wild-card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott pressures Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the NFL wild-card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Cleveland Browns defensive end Porter Gustin intercepts Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the NFL wild-card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Steelers running back James Conner scores in the first half against the Cleveland Browns during the NFL wild-card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hugs JuJu Smith-Schuster after losing to the Browns NFL wild-card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool takes a quiet moment on the team’s logo after losing to the Clevealnd Browns during the NFL wild-card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger reacts after throwing his third interception against the Cleveland Browns during the NFL wild-card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster makes a touchdown catch against the Cleveland Browns in the second half during the NFL wild card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool scores a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the NFL wild-card playoff game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
