Lions lead Steelers Lions 16-10 in the 3rd quarter at Heinz Field.

Steelers fullback Derek Watt carries against Lions linebacker Trey Flowers in the first quarter, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Lions running back DÕAndre Swift carries against the Steelers in the second quarter, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)

 

Lions running back DÕAndre Swift leaps over Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton in the second quarter, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)

 

Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud carries against Lions linebacker Trey Flowers in the first quarter, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)

 

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph drops back to pass against the Lions in the first quarter, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Steelers running back Najee Harris carries against the Lions in the first quarter, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)

 

Steelers wide receiver James Washington pulls in a pass for a touchdown against the Lions in the first quarter, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)

 

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster waves to fans before his team takes on the Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)

 

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph warms up with wide receiver Diontae Johnson before taking on the Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)

 

Steelers fullback Derek Watt hugs tight end Pat Freiermuth before taking on the Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)

 

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster greets fans before his team takes on the Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)

 

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph warms up before taking on the Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)

 

Fans watch as the Steelers warm up before taking on the Lions, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)

 

James Farrior discusses being elected into the Steelers Hall of Honor during a press conference, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)

 

Carnell Lake discusses being elected into the Steelers Hall of Honor during a press conference, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)

 

