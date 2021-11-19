The last time the Steelers faced the Chargers was on Oct. 13, 2019, at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., where the Steelers won 24-17. The two teams will face again Sunday night, Nov. 21, 2021, at 8:20 p.m. at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif. Check back for game coverage.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin takes a pregame walk before his team takes on the Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at SoFi Stadium. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Steelers president Art Rooney II talks on the field before his team takes on the Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at SoFi Stadium. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth warms up before taking on the Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at SoFi Stadium. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Ryan Whitcomb, of Dana Point, CA, holds his son, Owen, 3, on his shoulders as the Steelers warm up before taking on the Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at SoFi Stadium. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger heads to the locker room before his team takes on the Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at SoFi Stadium. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner scores his second touchdown of the first half against the Chargers Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush slides into the end zone after recovering a fumble by Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush is joined by the entire defense after scoring against the Chargers Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt celebrates his sack on Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree pressure Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward puts pressure on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward wraps up Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell picks up yardage against the Chargers Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Related