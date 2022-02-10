Tyler Boyd and Aaron Donald: From high school football to the NFL By PG Visuals Staff Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Clairton wide receiver Tyler Boyd scores a touchdown against Sto-Rox in the second half of the WPIAL Class A football championships game at Heinz Field on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2011. (Lake Fong/Post-Gazette) Clairton’s Tyler Boyd scores against Southern Columbia in the PIAA Class A championship Friday, Dec. 16, 2011, at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Tyler Boyd leaps for the end zone during the Clairton Bears 39-0 win over Brentwood Friday, November 9, 2012, at Belle Vernon. (Julia Rendleman/Post-Gazette) Clairton’s Tyler Boyd runs for a touchdown against Riverside Friday in the PIAA Class A championship game at Hersheypark Stadium on Dec. 17, 2010. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Clairton’s Tyler Boyd flies past Southern Columbia’s Brad Fegley in the PIAA Class A championship at Hersheypark Stadium Friday, Dec. 16, 2011. (Matt Freed /Post-Gazette) Clairton’s Tyler Boyd carries for a touchdown against Port Allegany in the PIAA semifinal Friday night, Dec. 7, 2012. (Matt Freed /Post-Gazette) Pennsylvania’s Tyler Boyd takes the opening kick off back for a touchdown against Maryland during the first quarter of the Big 33 football game, Saturday, June 15, 2013, in Hershey, Pa. (AP Photo/PennLive.com, Joe Hermitt) Pitt’s Tyler Boyd dives into the end zone for a touchdown against New Mexico in the first quarter Saturday at Heinz Field, Sept. 14, 2013. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Pitt’s Tyler Boyd celebrates his touchdown against Delaware’s C.J. Jones in the first quarter at Heinz Field Saturday afternoon, Aug. 30, 2014. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Pitt’s Tyler Boyd pulls in a pass as he’s defended by Georgia Tech’s Chris Milton in the first quarter Saturday afternoon, Oct. 25, 2014, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Pitt’s Tyler Boyd can’t come up with a reception as he’s defended by Phillipie Motley during the Blue-Gold game Saturday, April 18, 2015, at Highmark Stadium. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Pitt’s Tyler Boyd carries as he’s taken down by North Carolina’s Donnie Miles in the first quarter Thursday, Oct. 29. 2015, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd carries as he’s defended by Steelers safety Sean Davis in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd celebrates after pulling in a pass for a touchdown against the Steelers in the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrates a touchdown against the Steelers with wide receiver Tyler Boyd in the second quarter, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd pulls in a pass in front of Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet in the first quarter, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick upends Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Heinz Field, Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette) Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald puts a hit on Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and tackle Matt Feiler double team Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Heinz Field. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette) Youngstown State’s Jamaine Cook carries as he’s defended by Pitt’s Aaron Donald in the fourth quarter Saturday night, Sept. 1, 2012, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed /Post-Gazette) Pitt’s Aaron Donald sacks Virginia quarterback David Watford in Pitts 14-3 win Saturday, Sept. 28, 2013, at Heinz Field a game that was a stark contrast to the Panthers 58-55 win at Duke a week ago. (Pam Panchak/Post-Gazette) Cincinnati’s Zach Collaros is able to get off a pass as he’s defended by Pitt’s Max Gruder and Aaron Donald in the third quarter at Heinz Field Saturday night, Nov. 5, 2011. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Pitt’s Myles Caragein, center left, and Aaron Donald, right, take down Buffalo’s Branden Oliver in the third quarter Saturday, Sept. 3, 2011, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Honorary coach Aaron Donald heads to the coin toss during Pitt’s spring game Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Heinz Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Aaron Donald tackles Kenneth Eason, 16, of Penn Hills after practicing at Mr.Donald’s football camp AD99 Solutions foundation on June 26, 2021, in Penn Hills. (Ben Braun/Post-Gazette) Aaron Donald plays with Noah Fielder, 8, of Penn after practicing at his football camp AD99 Solutions foundation on June 26, 2021, in Penn Hills. (Ben Braun/Post-Gazette) Offensive lineman Aaron Donald, right, on the first day of football practice at Penn Hills High School, Aug. 17, 2009. (Bob Donaldson/Post-Gazette) Offensive lineman Aaron Donald looks for his second block as he sheds his first man ahead of the running back on the first day of football practice at Penn Hills High School, Aug. 17, 2009. (Bob Donaldson/Post-Gazette) Related Highlighted Galleries, Photos, Sports, Wide View