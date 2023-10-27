Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, marked five years since a gunman stormed the synagogue in the deadliest antisemitic attack on U.S. soil. Three congregations worshipped at the synagogue — Tree of Life, Dor Hadash and New Light. Eleven were killed.
A member of the community stops to pray outside of the Tree of Life synagogue building in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2023. (Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette)
Marlen Haus, left, and David Edwards, both of Squirrel Hill and the Tree of Life congregation, greet a class from Hillel Academy, who were accompanied by an armed guard. The girls wore orange gloves as they picked up any trash along the Tree of Life synagogue building on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Squirrel Hill. (Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette)
Stones are left on top of a stone sculpture outside of the Tree of Life synagogue building on Oct. 27, 2023, in Squirrel Hill. It is a Jewish tradition to leave a stone on top of a grave when visiting. (Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette)
People congregate around the Tree of Life synagogue building in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2023, in Squirrel Hill. (Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette)
Teachers and staff from Seneca Valley walk around the Tree of Life synagogue building Oct. 27, 2023, in Squirrel Hill. (Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette)
Teachers and staff from Seneca Valley walk around the Tree of Life synagogue building on Oct. 27, 2023, in Squirrel Hill. (Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette)
Marlen Haus of Squirrel Hill and the Tree of Life congregation takes a photo outside the synagogue building on Oct. 27, 2023. (Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette)
Marlen Haus of Squirrel Hill and the Tree of Life congregation takes a photo outside the synagogue building on Oct. 27, 2023. (Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette)
Andrea Wender, and her husband Ron placed roses given to them by Yeshiva School students on the fence surrounding the Tree of Life Synagogue building on Oct. 27, 2023. (Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette)
The Wedner family walks around the Tree of Life Synagogue building in Squirrel Hill. (Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette)
