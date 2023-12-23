Throughout the ages: A look back on U.S. Steel ahead of Nippon acquistion By webdesk Share on Facebook Share on Twitter This 1948 photo of U.S. Steel’s Edgar Thomson works in Braddock ran in the 20th-anniversary edition of The Pittsburgh Press’s Roto magazine. (Selden I. Davis) The U.S. Steel Corp. Clairton coke works as seen from the air on Sept. 27, 1989. (Post-Gazette Archive) Coke works employees end their shift in June 1976 at U.S. Steel Corp.’s Clairton works. (Lynn Johnson/The Pittsburgh Press) An undated photo shows the size and sprawl of U.S. Steel Corp.’s Clairton coke works. (Post-Gazette Archive) A ladle of molten steel (left), seen on July 11, 1996, moves into position under the vacuum degasser vessel (top, center), its snorkels still glowing from the last batch of steel processed. The new process at the Edgar Thomson Plant of United States Steel removes carbon from molten steel, producing a higher quality product for the auto and appliance industry. (Bob Donaldson/Post-Gazette) Headlined in the Post-Gazette as a “Cleanup Job,” an engineer surveys the site of the full-scale plant to be built at the U.S. Steel Duquesne Works for the purpose of cleaning manganese dust from blast furnace gas. The manganese dust recovered in the process was to be pressed into briquets and stockpiled for future use. (PG Archives/Morris Berman) A steelworker at USX Edgar Thomson Works in Braddock takes cover while a heat of steel is made in the plant’s Basic Oxygen Furnace on Tuesday March, 07, 2000. (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette) In a photo made Thursday, January 31, 2013. Officials gather to throw silver dollars into a carload of flaming coke fresh from the newly commissioned Battery C coke ovens following a ceremony at U.S. Steel’s Clairton Plant. Casting silver dollars into faming coke is a long-held industry tradition when a coke oven battery is put into service. The company has invested over $500 million to build the new battery and make other emission controls improvements. (Bob Donaldson/Post-Gazette) Harry Frick takes a break from operating a mechanical scraper removing debris from the interior of a blast furnace at Edgar Thomson Works on Wednesday June 27, 2001.The lining inside the furnace, in which intense heat is used to produce iron, was being replaced. During Pittsburgh’s heyday as a steel-making center, dozens of blast furnaces were in operation in the area; now there are only a few. (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette) Dorothy Six, the largest blast furnace to make steel in Pittsburgh’s Monongahela Valley, falls as it is demolished on Monday, August 2, 1988. (John Beale/Post-Gazette) Steel workers raise their helmets in a salute the flag as it is hoisted atop the steel framework for the new 525 William Penn Place building Downtown in September 1950. (Post-Gazette Archive) Aaron Coates watches a ladle full of scrap feed a furnace at U.S. Steel Corp.’s Edgar Thomson works, Braddock, in September 1980. (Carol Morton/The Pittsburgh Press) U.S. Steel Corp. began “washing” its smoke of soot particles at the Edgar Thomson works in Braddock in 1954.(Associated Photographers/Post-Gazette Archive) The newly constructed Edgar Thomson Steel Works began production on Aug. 22, 1875. In 1901, Andrew Carnegie sold Carnegie Steel Co., which included the Edgar Thomson works, to form U.S. Steel. (Post-Gazette Archive) USX Corp.’s Edgar Thomson works looms over Braddock on Jan. 24, 1985. (John Sale/The Pittsburgh Press) The USX Corp.’s sprawling Edgar Thomson mill in Braddock as it looked Dec. 18, 1986. (Post-Gazette Archive) The U.S. Steel Edgar Thomson works in Braddock, shown in July 1987, was a candidate that year for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places. (Bill Wade/Post-Gazette) Workers close No. 18 coke oven battery at the U.S. Steel Corp.’s Clairton coke works Dec. 30, 1976. The company agreed to the closing as part of a $600 million modernization and pollution cleanup stemming from three years of litigation brought by the federal government. (Walter E. Eiseman/Associated Photographers Inc.) The U.S. Steel Corp.’s Clairton works on Oct. 11, 1976. (James Klingensmith/Post-Gazette) The USX Clairton works as they looked Sept. 27, 1989.(Post-Gazette Archive) U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works in August 1990. (Bill Levis/Post-Gazette) Smoke billows from a coke battery at USX Corp.’s Clairton works, Aug. 3, 1989. (Post-Gazette Archive) John Kozlowski, ram operator, left, conveys wire to Paul Martinkus, wire drawer, in July 1962 at U.S. Steel Corp.’s Donora works. (Paul Slantis/Post-Gazette) The U.S. Steel closed its 65-year-old Donora zinc works as it looked in September 1958. The company closed the plant in 1966, citing competition and loss of markets, ending 825 jobs. (Post-Gazette Archive) U.S. Steel Corp.’s Duquesne plant as it looked Dec. 23, 1983. (Bill Levis/Post-Gazette) John Rippel, left, a manager at USX Corp.’s Edgar Thomson Works in Braddock, flips steaks for steelworkers at the plant’s 44-inch slab mill during a company-sponsored barbecue. The barbecue, for all three shifts at the mill, was in appreciation for the employees’ assistance in a program to improve the mill’s productivity, which had been a bottleneck in the steelmaking process. The slab mill was slated to be phased out the next year when the company opened a continuous steel caster. (Patrick Tehan/The Pittsburgh Press) Houses stand in the shadow of U.S. Steel Corp.’s Duquesne works on Feb. 19, 1984. 