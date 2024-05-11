Pittsburgh Pirates’ first round draft pick Paul Skenes debut on the mound at PNC Park in his first MLB game stuck out his first two batters and had no hits in four batters in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs Saturday May 11, 2024. He was the MLB first draft pick overall in 2023. He pitched four innings and left with a 6-1 lead.
Pittsburgh Pirates’ first round draft pick of 2023 Paul Skenes debut on the mound at PNC Park in his first MLB game stuck out his first two batters and had no hits in four batters in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs Saturday May 11, 2024. (Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh Pirates’ first round draft pick of 2023 Paul Skenes debut on the mound at PNC Park in his first MLB game stuck out his first two batters and had no hits in four batters in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs Saturday May 11, 2024. He was the MLB first draft pick overall in 2023 (Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh Pirates’ first round draft pick of 2023 Paul Skenes debut on the mound at PNC Park in his first MLB game stuck out his first two batters and had no hits in four batters in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs Saturday May 11, 2024. (Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) heads to the bullpen to warm up for his major league debut before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 11: Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch in the first inning of his major league debut during the game against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on May 11, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
Related