The Post-Gazette’s 2024 year in photos around Pittsburgh

By
Luigi Mangione is taken into the Blair County Courthouse on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Hollidaysburg. Mr. Mangione was arrested Dec. 9 at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pa., five days after he allegedly shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a New York City sidewalk and fled the city. Mr. Mangione was held at SCI-Huntingdon for more than a week before he was extradited to New York to face federal and state murder charges. After his arrest, a media spectacle lingered in the Altoona area, and Mr. Mangione’s extradition brought a renewed sense of normalcy to the area. (Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette)

Read more: In Blair County, law enforcement ready for return to normalcy

 

Former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he is escorted off of the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally in Butler on Saturday, July 13, 2024, after gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on the rally before being killed by authorities. Trump suffered a wound to his ear and returned to the site for a rally in October. One man was killed, and two others were wounded by gunfire. (Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette)

Read more: Donald Trump injured in attempted assassination at Butler rally; 1 killed, 2 critically wounded

 

North Catholic coach Molly Rottmann celebrates with her team after winning the WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Blackhawk in overtime at Petersen Events Center on March 2, 2024. North Catholic won 40-37, and Rottmannon won her 12th title. (Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette)

Read more: North Catholic erases deficit in fourth quarter, prevails in OT vs. Blackhawk

 

From left, Marissa Marietti and Sam Vertosick, both of Brackenridge, Jessica Beichner of Clearfield, and Lizz Ward of Hopewell make their way through the David L. Lawrence Convention Center dressed as shrimp on the last day of the Tekko anime convention on July 21, 2024. The convention was hosted by the Pittsburgh Japanese Culture Society. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)

Read more: Cosplay, wigs, and lovable weirdness: Tekko anime convention returns for its 21st year

 

Archer Mullinax, 6, left, his sister Mileva Mullinax, 4, and brother Marshall Mullinax, 4, of Fineview cool off under the spray in the Troy Hill Spray Park on June 28, 2024. The high temperature that day reached 88 degrees, just short of yet another 90-degree day. Four days in June hit 90 degrees, and the National Weather Service in Moon reported a total of 19 days of 90 degrees or warmer in 2024. Meteorological spring in Pittsburgh — identified as March through May by the weather service — was the warmest on record, with an average high temperature of 56.7 degrees during those months. (Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette)

Read more: Expect heat waves in Pittsburgh to become more common, experts say

 

Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes gets a shower from a teammate during his post-game interview after he won his Major League debut against the Chicago Cubs on May 11, 2024, at PNC Park. A 22-year-old selected first overall out of LSU in last year’s draft, Skenes took the baseball world by storm upon arrival to the big leagues on May 11, finishing the season with an 11-3 record and 1.96 ERA. (Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette)

Read more: The Top 10 moments of Paul Skenes’ 2024 Rookie of the Year season

 

John Golden gets some help adjusting his collar from his wife, Anna Golden, in their Braddock store, Golden Treasures, on Feb. 8, 2024. “Every day is like Christmas for me,” says John Golden, a trim 65 years old and co-owner with his wife, Anna, 65. “Everything is collectible to somebody. You just need to find the right person.” (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)

Read more: At Braddock’s Golden Treasures used furniture store, ‘every day is like Christmas’

 

Dressed as Donald Trump, Gino Benford, 11, of Johnstown tries to catch a glimpse of Trump getting out of his plane ahead of his rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on Oct. 19, 2024. It was one of several trips Trump made to Western Pennsylvania ahead of the election. (Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette)

Read more: Donald Trump talks fracking, Arnold Palmer and Charleroi as Latrobe rallygoers lean into religion

 

Onlookers react as the sun is almost covered during the solar eclipse outside Carnegie Science Center on April 8, 2024. While it wasn’t a total eclipse in Pittsburgh, just a few hours north, Erie was in total darkness. At 3:16 p.m., the moon covered the sun completely for 3 minutes, 41 seconds, marking the first total solar eclipse in Erie in more than 50 years, with another one not expected until 2144. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)

Read more: From Pittsburgh to Erie, astonished crowds saw a break in the clouds to absorb solar eclipse

 

Members of a Navy honor guard escort Fireman First Class Walter F. Schleiter of Massillon, Ohio, to his final resting place during a funeral for him at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on April 11, 2024. Schleiter died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor during WWII, and his remains were only recently identified. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)

Read more: A long journey home, nearly 83 years later

 

Pitt’s Kenny Johnson hauls in a catch past West Virginia’s Dontez Fagan during the Backyard Brawl at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 14, 2024. The Panthers beat the Mountaineers, 38-34, in front of a sold-out crowd, their second win in three years over West Virginia since the rivalry was renewed in 2022. More than 90,000 fans gathered on the North Shore that day, with the Pirates also facing the Kansas City Royals at PNC Park. (Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette)

Read more: North Shore saw surge of fans for Backyard Brawl, Pirates game

 

The Steelers’ Cordarrelle Patterson misses a pass in the end zone against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Nov. 21, 2024. The Browns won 24-19, snapping the Steelers’ five-game winning streak and leading to a stretch of four losses in six games heading into the final week of the season. (Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette)

Read more: Steelers can’t shake Browns jinx despite impressive Russell Wilson performance

 

The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville remembered veterans on Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 14, 2024. More than 2,000 volunteers came to place holiday wreaths at the gravestones of veterans laid to rest there. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)

 

Weston Boyd, 10, and his dad, Josh Boyd, of North Carolina sit in the stands during a weather delay before the Steelers played the Dallas Cowboys at Acrisure Stadium on Oct. 6, 2024. The Cowboys won, 20-17, on a last-minute touchdown catch by Jalen Tolbert. (Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette)

Read more: Steelers rue plenty of missed opportunities in heartbreaking defeat to Cowboys

Read more: Steelers-Cowboys game delayed 1 hour, 25 minutes by inclement weather

 

The Harvest Moon is seen through the uprights during the Aliquippa-Montour game at Montour High School on Oct. 18, 2024. (Lucy Schaly/Post/Gazette)

Read more: Montour goes for 2 in final minute, downs Aliquippa in instant classic

 

Alex Hardin, left, of Eastside, shares a moment with his girlfriend, Sharday Fernandez, of Long Beach, Calif., as the two spend part of a date riding the Duquesne Incline on March 1, 2024. (Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette)

 

Evie Komorowski, 7, returns a volley in a game of tailgate soccer tennis against family and friends in the Gold Lot outside of Acrisure Stadium before Liverpool F.C. played Real Betis on July 26, 2024. The match was part of a three-game tour through the eastern part of the United States. After Liverpool played in Pittsburgh, it headed to Philadelphia for a match with Arsenal then to Williams-Brice Stadium on the University of South Carolina campus for a date with Manchester United. (Sebastian Foltz/Post-Gazette)

Read more: Liverpool edges Real Betis in friendly at Acrisure Stadium

 

Beaver Falls firefighter Jason Tyger, right, gets some help carrying a woman from the rescue boat after being rescued from her home on McKim Way in Franklin Township, Beaver County, on April 3, 2024. Riverfront communities throughout Western Pennsylvania were left to pick up the pieces in the wake of severe flooding after days of relentless heavy rain. The Ohio River at Downtown Pittsburgh crested at more than 28 feet. It was the worst flooding the region has seen in nearly 20 years, leaving landslides, road closures, traffic jams and the prospect of heavy cleanup in the aftermath. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)

Read more: Riverfront communities feel the strain of flooding from heavy rain, overrun waterways

 

 

The Pitt volleyball team celebrates a point over Morehead State in the first round of the NCAA tournament Dec. 6, 2024, at Petersen Events Center. The top-seeded Panthers made their fourth consecutive Final Four appearance but bowed out in the semifinal round to ACC rival Louisville for the second time in three seasons. Despite holding the national No. 1 ranking for most of the season, the Panthers once again fell short of their first title in program history. (Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette)

Read more: Pitt volleyball’s historic 2024 season comes to a close

