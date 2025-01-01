First Night Pittsburgh: Pittsburghers ring in 2025 By webdesk Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pittsburghers rang in the new year in a soggy Downtown at First Night on Dec. 31, 2024. Here’s what we saw. Fireworks shoot from the roof at Stanwix Street and Penn Avenue for the children’s fireworks show, kicking off First Night Pittsburgh. Japanese dancer Geo Koryu performs a Hawaiian fire dance in the Backyard space off Penn Avenue during First Night Pittsburgh. Keith Powell and his daughter, Willow Powell, 6, of South Fayette look up waiting for the 6 p.m. children’s fireworks show to begin, kicking off the First Night Pittsburgh. A drumming group marches in the New Year’s Eve parade. City of Pittsburgh Police lead the New Years Eve Parade during First Night festivities. New Year’s Eve visitors to Downtown walk through the Ice Maze in the Backyard space on Penn Avenue. Drummers perform in the New Year’s Eve parade on Penn Avenue. Musicians perform on a float in the New Year’s Eve parade on Penn Ave. during First Night Pittsburgh festivities Downtown Tuesday December 31, 2024 Costumed characters march in the New Year’s Eve parade during First Night Pittsburgh festivities Downtown Tuesday December 31, 2024 New Year’s Eve Parade marchers move down Penn Ave. during First Night Pittsburgh festivities Downtown Tuesday December 31, 2024 Pittsburgh native hip-hop artist Frzy performs during First Night festivities. A spectator cheers for hip-hop artist Frzy during a performance prior to midnight on New Year’s Eve at First Night Pittsburgh. Downtown visitors watch hip-hop artist Frzy perform under their umbrellas during First Night Pittsburgh. Musicians perform on a float in the New Year’s Eve parade on Penn Avenue. Related Highlighted Galleries, Photos, Pittsburgh, Wide View