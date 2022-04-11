For the first time in what feels like decades, baseball is back in a somewhat normal fashion. Sure, there are big changes to the rules of the game (you can dive into those and how they affect the Pirates here), and there are small tweaks to the experience of being at the game (more on those below) — but at least we’re getting a rite of spring … in the spring.

If you’re looking for coverage of the team, we have that here. If you’re looking to spend a day or night on the North Shore to catch a game, you’re in the right place. Settle in, and slow down. We’ll see you at the ballpark.