Fig & Ash

Upscale comfort food | wood-fired oven | creative cocktails | $$$

Fig & Ash co-owner Alex Feltovich didn’t simply open a restaurant, he opened it in his favorite city neighborhood. Reared in the South Hills, his nightly routine as a kid involved a trip to the area. His dad would round up him and his sister, and point the car toward the North Side to pick up his mom from work at Allegheny General Hospital.

“My mother was a nurse and transplant coordinator at AGH for 38 years,” Feltovich says.

He’s there pretty much daily once again, now with his brother-in-law, Cory Hughes, a Philadelphia native who came here for culinary school, and later went on to work for Big Burrito’s Eleven and, more recently, Google. They combined their respective front and back of the house talents and launched Fig & Ash in September 2020.

The path had its obstacles – renovating a building that had been vacant for years brought delays, and then in March 2020 … well, you know. But past is past: As executive chef Hughes says, “Oh, we got plans.

For Fig & Ash, it’s make sure we always stay on brand, and ‘brand’ means comfort food, amazing service, making people feel like they’re at home. As long as that happens, I feel like there’s a million opportunities in this neighborhood over the next five to 10 years.”

The food: When your thing is comfort food, it’s pretty easy to understand why you’d want a wood-fired oven. That investment is put to good use with dishes including a cauliflower starter, the charred florets combined with a cauliflower-tofu puree, miso garlic and snap peas. Heirloom carrots, on the menu since day one, also highlight the star ingredient, which is caramelized courtesy of those flames and supported by honey, whipped ricotta and Marcona almonds.

Other appetizers include a butternut squash soup topped with an apple mascarpone; a pork belly is glazed with bourbon apple butter.

The shepherd’s pie takes a legume left with lentils adding the protein, but if you’re craving meat, there’s the short rib and pork belly meatloaf, served with horseradish crème fraîche, and a ribeye with roasted root vegetables. Other mains include Hudson Valley duck, with roasted pear, and striped bass with butternut squash purée.

“At the end of the day, we’re just trying to do wood-fired comfort food. We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel,” Hughes says.

Desserts continue the comfort theme, and include an orange blossom rice pudding and green apple popover.

The drinks: Six custom cocktails include a punch with two types of rum, pomegranate and ginger beer, and a mezcal-based drink fired up with Chile liqueur. Add to that mocktails; the Hey Hot-Tea is winter-proofed with lapsang tea and hot honey. Beers include locals ACB and Hop Farm, and the curated wine list offers nice variety.

514 E. Ohio St.; figandashpgh.com