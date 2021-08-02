The party’s finally starting in Canton, just a year later than anyone anticipated. And the Steelers are still the guests of honor.

Yes, other big names will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame — Calvin Johnson, Charles Woodson, Peyton Manning — but no city will have as much of a stranglehold on the festivities as Pittsburgh. The Steelers haven’t had a new bust go in since the late Kevin Greene in 2016, but it’s worth the wait to see five new honorees from the franchise. And not to be outdone, another son of Western Pennsylvania will be enshrined in former Freedom High School and Pitt great Jimbo Covert.

Troy Polamalu, Donnie Shell, Bill Cowher and the late Bill Nunn all are part of the Hall’s 2020 Centennial Class whose ceremony last year was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Alan Faneca is a member of the Class of 2021. They come from various eras in team history and contributed in different ways, but together, they’ll share the common bond of receiving the game’s highest honor amid a sea of Steelers fans there to ring them into immortality. -Brian Batko