Yes, other big names will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame — Calvin Johnson, Charles Woodson, Peyton Manning — but no city will have as much of a stranglehold on the festivities as Pittsburgh. The Steelers haven’t had a new bust go in since the late Kevin Greene in 2016, but it’s worth the wait to see five new honorees from the franchise. And not to be outdone, another son of Western Pennsylvania will be enshrined in former Freedom High School and Pitt great Jimbo Covert.
Troy Polamalu, Donnie Shell, Bill Cowher and the late Bill Nunn all are part of the Hall’s 2020 Centennial Class whose ceremony last year was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Alan Faneca is a member of the Class of 2021. They come from various eras in team history and contributed in different ways, but together, they’ll share the common bond of receiving the game’s highest honor amid a sea of Steelers fans there to ring them into immortality. -Brian Batko
Donnie Shell
Career Highlights
51 career interceptions
19 fumbles recovered
4x Super Bowl champion (IX, X, XIII, XIV)
5x Pro Bowler
3x First-team All-Pro
1x Second-team All-Pro
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alan Faneca
Career Highlights
206 games played, 201 games started
11 fumbles recovered
Super Bowl champion (XL)
9x Pro Bowler
6x First-team All-Pro
2x Second-team All-Pro
Jimbo Covert
Career Highlights
111 games played, 110 games started in NFL
6 fumbles recovered
Super Bowl champion (XX)
College Football Hall of Fame (2003)
2x All-American
2x Pro Bowl
2x First-team All-Pro
Troy Polamalu
Career Highlights
32 Career interceptions
2-time Super Bowl champion
2010 NFL Defensive Player of the Year
8-time Pro Bowl selection
4-time First Team All Pro
Bill Nunn
Career Highlights
Black College Football Hall of Fame inductee, 2010
Pittsburgh Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, 2011
Notable players acquired: Donnie Shell, Mel Blount, John Stallworth, L.C. Greenwood
Bill Cowher
Career Highlights
One-time Super Bowl champion
AP NFL Coach of the Year
Pittsburgh Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, 2011
Advertisement
Advertisement