Only the sixth sophomore to make Fab 5 in 42 years of all-star team. Was one of the most dominating players in WPIAL this season, averaging 20.8 points, 9 rebounds and 6 blocks a game, while shooting 64.2% from the field and 74.4% from the free-throw line. Helped North Hills to its first undefeated regular season. North Hills also made it to WPIAL 6A title game and the PIAA quarterfinals for the first time. Has 835 career points.

College: Parham already has scholarship offers from Duquesne and Robert Morris, but other major colleges have also showed interest, including Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia and Indiana.

Most memorable moment this season: Probably winning the Pine-Richland game, because of the crowd and everything, and it was the KDKA (radio) game of the week.

Favorite player of all time: LeBron James.

Favorite person to follow on Twitter: Mike White (@mwhiteburgh Post-Gazette sports writer) because I don’t follow many people at all (laugh).

Toughest opponent: The Archbishop Wood team. But individually the toughest for me to guard was probably Luke Shanahan (of Pine-Richland) because he could shoot and do a lot of things.

Person who has influenced you the most, other than a parent: My coaches and my trainer, too, Justice Cuthbertson.

You can’t be an athlete or a coach in the future, you’d be: Something in the sports media, maybe an announcer or be on a podcast. Something where I talk about sports.

Funniest moment from this season: Obviously the bus rides, and the talks from one of our (North Hills) assistant coaches called Mugs (George Vlassich). He would just talk about random stuff to us that had no point.

TV show or series you would recommend: “Lucifer.”

Your opinion on a shot clock in Pennsylvania: I like the idea of more of a fast-paced, up-and-down game, so you can’t hold the ball.

People might be surprised to know that you …: I wasn’t very good at basketball when I was younger. I really couldn’t do anything.