The week in photos: June 30-July 5 By PG Visuals Staff George and Mel Dougherty, of McCandless, dressed as Uncle Sam and Lady Liberty, wave flags from the stage as a marching band passes by during the Canonsburg Fourth of July parade, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in Canonsburg. (Stephanie Strasburg/Post-Gazette) Jordan Dean, of South Park, relaxes in his truck bed pool in 90-degree heat before the Luke Bryan concert, Saturday, June 30, 2018, on the North Shore. (Andrew Stein/Post-Gazette) From left, Kelly Geyer, Colleen Geyer and Joe Geyer, all related to Harry Ossman, the owner of H.J. Ossman Heating and Cooling, help clean outside the shop after early morning flooding, Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Millvale. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette) Zion Smith, 8, tells the crowd "Antwon Rose should not have been shot," during the End The Violence Walk For Peace, Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Homewood. About 100 people took part in the walk to protest the fatal police shooting of Antwon Rose II. (Harrison Jones/Post-Gazette) Several hundred demonstrators link arms together as the form a circle and shut down North Highland and Penn avenues, Sunday, July 1, 2018, in East Liberty. Protesters are demanding authorities take more action following the fatal police shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II. (Nate Guidry/Post-Gazette) Madalyn Davis, 6, of Butler, kisses her sheep, Poppy, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at the Big Butler Fair in Prospect. Davis won first place in the pee-wee showmanship competition with Poppy. "It felt really good winning first place. I got a certificate for ice cream," Davis says. (Antonella Crescimbeni/Post-Gazette) The EQT Flashes of Freedom Fireworks go off over the confluence of the three rivers, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, as seen from the West End Overlook. (Michael M. Santiago/Post-Gazette) Christina Morlan, right, 20, of McKees Rocks, gets splashed by her boyfriend, Jeffrey Morris, left, 24, and his cousin James Kenney, center, 21, both of McKees Rocks, as they have fun in the Point State Park fountain, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, Downtown. The fountain is back on after repairs kept it closed for several weeks. (Stephanie Strasburg/Post-Gazette) Evan Shirer, center, 14, of Canonsburg, readies his instrument beside fellow Canon-McMillan High School marching band members as they prepare to march in the annual Canonsburg Fourth of July parade, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in Canonsburg. The parade is the second largest of its kind in the state with thousands of people from the region gathering to watch. (Stephanie Strasburg/Post-Gazette) Austin Parsons, of Maryland, gets the tail of his "Zulu" furry costume brushed by Dominique Rossano, 24, of Virginia, on the first day of the Anthrocon 2018 convention, Thursday, July 5, 2018, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Downtown. (Jessie Wardarski/Post-Gazette) Marious Chaney, 11, of the North Side, flips his hair on a hot afternoon, Sunday, July 1, 2018, at the Troy Hill Spray Park in Troy Hill. (Antonella Crescimbeni/Post-Gazette) Sto-Rox quarterback Eric Wilson pulls a weighted sleigh in 90-degree weather during a summer conditioning session, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in McKees Rocks. (Steph Chambers /Post-Gazette)