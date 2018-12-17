Our best pictures of Pittsburgh from 2018 By PG Visuals Staff Share on Facebook Share on Twitter In between sports, breaking news and other assignments, the Post-Gazette’s photojournalists captured some beautiful views of the city in 2018. Here are some of the best: A double rainbow appears over Pittsburgh, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, as seen from the West End Overlook. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette) The moon sets over the Gulf Tower as the morning sunlight reflects on the glass of the PPG Tower, Monday, April 30, 2018, as seen from the Hill District. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette) A towboat travels down the Ohio River during sunrise, Friday, Sept. 24, 2018. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette) A pedestrian waves to a passing school bus as commuters exit the city, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, along Smallman Street in the Strip District. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette) The sun rises over Pittsburgh, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, as seen from the West End Bridge. (Andrew Stein/Post-Gazette) A bird is silhouetted against fog surrounding East Liberty, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, as seen from the Upper Hill. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette) The moon sets behind houses illuminated by the rising sun, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Elliott. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette) The John Kushner towboat makes its way through the fog coming off of the Ohio River, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette) Light gleans off of the Pittsburgh skyline, Wednesday, May 2, 2018, as seen from the backyard of a home in McKees Rocks. (Jessie Wardarski/Post-Gazette) Roofs run symmetrical up Valonia Street, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Elliott. (Stephanie Strasburg/Post-Gazette) The sun peers through clouds and fog over the Pittsburgh skyline, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, as seen from the West End Overlook. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette) A house below the West End Overlook can be seen through the Fort Duquesne Bridge, Monday, April 2, 2018, in the West End. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette) A train makes its way toward the West End with the Pittsburgh skyline in the background during sunrise, Friday Sept. 7, 2018. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette) The setting sun illuminates the David McCullough Bridge as it leads into the Strip District and East End, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, as seen from the West End Overlook. (Stephanie Strasburg/Post-Gazette) The sun breaks through the clouds over Downtown, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette) Related Highlighted Galleries, News, Photo essay, Photos, Pittsburgh, Wide View