The week in photos: June 7-13 By PG Visuals Staff Knoch's Earnie Zilka readies himself before a snap during an evening practice, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Knoch High School. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette) Alyssa Bruno, of Apollo, portraying Rosie the Riveter, reacts as Emily Borek, 6, of Somerset, shows off her bicep flex during the World War II Victory Ball at the West Overton Village and Museum, Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Scottdale. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette) WWII veterans Henry Parham, 97, left, and Warren Goss, 93, pose for portraits. Both men were involved in the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944. Find more photos and profiles of local WWII vets here. (Nate Guidry/Post-Gazette) Mark McGowan, of Beechview, walks into his basement to show the homemade tank where his largest alligator was kept before it was removed from his home by animal control, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Beechview. Mr. McGowan is the owner of an alligator named Chomp, who escaped from his house last week. Animal control seized more than 30 animals from the home due to poor living conditions. (Jessie Wardarski/Post-Gazette) A parade participant dances as he walks in the Pittsburgh Pride Equality March, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Downtown. Officials said the pride march was the largest in city history. (Caitlin Lee/Post-Gazette) Rocio Luo, left, of Squirrel Hill, and Michelle Fan, right, of Oakland, work on creating chess pieces out of clay during the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh's 19th annual Summer Reading Extravaganza, Sunday, June 9, 2019, outside the library's branch in Oakland. (Stephanie Strasburg/Post-Gazette) Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger jokes with the wide receivers during Mini Camp, Tuesday, June. 11, 2019, at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette) A man rushes to his car through the rain outside Billy Kay's Bar, Monday, June 10, 2019, in Verona. (Stephanie Strasburg/Post-Gazette) Tateionna Warren, 9, of Washington, plays on a merry-go-round at the Three Rivers Arts Festival, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Point State Park in Downtown. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette) New Castle's Malachi Sherman takes a break during a conditioning session, Monday, June 10, 2019, in "The Rack" at Taggart Stadium in New Castle. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette) Pine-Richland football players weave around football dummies during a conditioning session, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Pine-Richland High School. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette)