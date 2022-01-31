Crews on Monday evening used a massive crane to hoist the trapped Port Authority bus out of the wreckage from Friday’s Forbes Avenue bridge collapse, capping the daylight hours that saw other vehicles also lifted out of the rubble, Frick Park reopened to the public and a viewing area established for curious onlookers to soak in the destruction.
Port Authority bus is lifted from Fern Hollow Bridge collapse site. (Video by Alexandra Wimley)
Crews hoist the Port Authority bus from Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse in Frick Park. (Video by Matt Freed; 1/31/2022)
A Port Authority bus is lifted via crane out of the wreckage of the collapsed Fern Hallow Bridge, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Frick Park. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Onlookers watch as a Port Authority bus is lifted via crane out of the wreckage of the collapsed Fern Hallow Bridge, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Frick Park. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
A crane hoists the Port Authority bus from the collapsed Fern Hollow Bridge, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, near Frick Park. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Spectators watch as crane hoists the Port Authority bus from the collapsed Fern Hollow Bridge, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, near Frick Park. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
A woman crosses South Braddock and Forbes avenues as traffic appears to be flowing easily Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Frick Park. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Traffic appears to be flowing easily the intersection of South Braddock and Frobers avenues Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, near the bridge collapse site in Frick Park. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Emergency personnel converge near the site of a bridge collapse Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Frick Park. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
People look on as workers prepare a Port Authority bus to be lifted via crane out of the wreckage of the collapsed Fern Hallow Bridge, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Frick Park. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Workers prepare a Port Authority bus to be lifted via crane out of the wreckage of the collapsed Fern Hallow Bridge, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Frick Park. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Workers clear debris from a Port Authority bus as it is prepared to be lifted via crane out of the wreckage of the collapsed Fern Hallow Bridge, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Frick Park. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
