Photos courtesy of the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department

Below are photos provided courtesy of the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department, who have compiled photos of first responders in action at the scene of the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse on Friday, January 28 and the days that followed.

First responders include Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS, Pittsburgh Emergency Management & Homeland Security, USAR (Urban Search and Rescue), HazMAT, and Park Rangers.