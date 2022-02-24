KYIV, Ukraine — Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine early Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, while civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops were rolling across the border in what it called a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the globe.

In Focus Video

In Focus Video

In Focus Video