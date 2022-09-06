Steelers legend Franco Harris dies at 72 By PG Visuals Staff Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Franco Harris re-enacts the Immaculate Reception during postgame ceremonies after the final Steelers game on Dec. 16, 2000, at Three Rivers Stadium. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Steeler Hall of Famer Franco Harris acknowledges former Steeler Ernie Stautner during a ceremony to honor all the Steelers with gold jackets on July 6, 2002. (Annie O’Neill/Post-Gazette) Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, left, sits alongside Franco Harris during a photo being made of the Immaculate Reception alumni before the Steelers-Bengals game, December 23, 2012. (Larry Roberts/Post-Gazette) Rocky Bleier, right, helps Franco Harris into his jersey before a group photo of Immaculate Reception alumni before the Steelers-Bengals game, December 23, 2012. At left is Joe Greene and in the background in Santa hat is L.C. Greenwood. (Larry Roberts/Post-Gazette) Steelers running back Franco Harris (32) tries for some extra yardage during Super Bowl IX against the Minnesota Vikings in New Orleans, La., in this Jan. 12, 1975 file photo. Steelers running back Jerome Bettis is five yards away from overtaking Franco Harris on the NFL career rushing list, a pending accomplishment generating more than passing interest in a city that still reveres Harris. Nearly 20 years after his retirement, Harris remains as visible in Pittsburgh as any star from the Steelers’ four Super Bowl teams of the 1970s. (AP Photo) Victory is in the making as a collision between Oakland’s Jack Tatum and Frenchy Fuqua sends a ball thrown by Terry Bradshaw flying back toward Franco Harris, who gathered it in and rumbled to score, giving the Pittsburgh Steelers a last-second victory at Three Rivers Stadium against the Oakland Raiders, Dec. 23, 1973. (PG Archives) Franco Harris demonstrates his Immaculate Reception grab as John Frenchy Fuqua looks on during the unveiling Saturday, December 22, 2012, of a historical marker on West General Robinson Street on the North Shore that designates the exact spot where the play occurred. (Rebecca Droke/Post-Gazette ) Steelers Franco Harris waves the ball after scoring Pittsburgh’s fourth touchdown in the fourth quarter. Eleven seconds later a Terry Bradshaw pass to Lynn Swann proved the margin of victory as the Dallas Cowboys 35-14 loss on Jan 21, 1979, in Super Bowl XIII. (UPI File photo) Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris is shown in 1973. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck) Former Steelers (from left) Andrew Russell, Franco Harris, Mel Blount, John Stallworth and Lynn Swann don Joe Greene jerseys as they celebrate their former teammate as his number was retired Sunday night, Nov. 2, 2014. (Julia Rendleman/Post-Gazette) Franco Harris, center, and Rocky Bleier, right, joined CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz in presenting the Lamar Hunt Trophy to Art Rooney Jr. after the Steelers 2010 AFC championship win at Heinz Field on Jan. 23, 2011. (Bob Donaldson / Post-Gazette) Steeler great Franco Harris spoke about the “Immaculate Reception” while a videotape of the famous play looped in the background at the Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District on Friday, Dec. 21, 2007. (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette) Franco Harris and Jerome Bettis with the ball used in the Immaculate Reception after the final Steelers game on Dec. 16, 2000, at Three Rivers Stadium. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Photo of “The Immaculate Reception” by Pittsburgh Steeler Franco Harris. (Photo Property of, and courtesy of The Pittsburgh Steelers, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED) In this Dec. 23, 1972, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers’ Franco Harris (32) eludes a tackle attempt by Oakland Raiders’ Jimmy Ware on the way to scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the American Conference playoff game in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 13-7. The play was the “Immaculate Reception,” a desperation pass by Terry Bradshaw that deflected off either Oakland’s Jack Tatum or Pittsburgh’s Frenchy Fuqua before Harris made a shoestring catch. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck, File) Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris stands next a statute of himself Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon. Officials unveiled the new and improved versions of the beloved George Washington and Franco Harris statues. The statues taken to the Sen. John Heinz History Center in March for extensive conservation work and detailed updates, were unveiled during a ceremony at the airport. Franco Harris stands behind Peyton Manning during a group photo Friday, Aug 6, 2021, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Former Pittsburgh Steeler Rocky Bleier who ran in the race speaks with event honorary captain Franco Harris at the Steelers Run and Walk an event to benefit the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund and Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research held at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday 09/03/2022 on Pittsburgh's North Shore. (John Colombo/For the Post-Gazette) Matt Freed/Post-GazetteFranco Harris waves a Terrible Towel before the start of the Super Bowl between the Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks on Feb. 5, 2005, in Detroit at Ford Field. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)