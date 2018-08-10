The week in photos: Aug. 3-10 By PG Visuals Staff Share on Facebook Share on Twitter The week in pictures in Pittsburgh, as seen through the eyes of our photojournalists. Hailey Naberezmy, center, 7, and Ella Denove, right, 7, both of Pine, dance together as they tailgate before the Taylor Swift concert, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Heinz Field on the North Shore. The girls came with a crew of neighbors and their moms. It was many of the girls’ first concert. (Stephanie Strasburg/Post-Gazette) Crews continue working to clean up a train that derailed near Station Square, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, on the South Side. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette) Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger pretends to cover up while foul weather is looming during afternoon practice, Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette) Chrisala Brown of Highland Park dances with the Afro Gang Girls before the beginning of the 2018 Afro-Nubian Parade, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Homewood. People were encouraged to dress in outfits that represent people of African descent while creating a sense of community and celebrating pride. (Michael M. Santiago/Post-Gazette) Powerboats take off during the start of the USF1 Powerboat Trials during the EQT Three Rivers Regatta, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, on the Allegheny River. (Michael M. Santiago/Post-Gazette) Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton attempts to catch six footballs during afternoon practice, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette) From left, Jinfang Qin, Qiaohua Chen, Shiwen Song and Jialun Yu stop to examine their photos after arriving on the first nonstop flight from China to Pittsburgh, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, at Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon. (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette) Penguins center Matt Cullen laughs with friends as he works out, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Moorhead Sports Center in Moorhead, Minn. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette) Stage lights illuminate the crowd at Taylor Swift’s reputation tour concert, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Heinz Field on the North Shore. (Stephanie Strasburg/Post-Gazette) Whitney Mugomba of San Francisco, left, comforts Lakesha Lowry, mother of Nicole Dailey, who was murdered while holding her seven-month-old daughter one year ago, during a ceremony held to celebrate and remember Dailey’s life, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at the Destiny of Faith Church in Brighton Heights. The family continues to seek justice as Nicole’s murder remains unsolved. (Jessie Wardarski/Post-Gazette) Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel sign autographs for young fans after their Da Beauty League game, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, at Braemar Arena in Edina, Minn. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette) Pirates pitcher Chris Archer reacts after getting Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong to strike out with the bases loaded to end the top of the second inning, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, at PNC Park. It was Archer’s first start since being traded to the Pirates. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Cleanup and repair work continues at the scene of a freight train derailment, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at the Station Square T station on the South Side. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette) An Elvis impersonator uses a flyboard during the EQT Three Rivers Regatta, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, on the Allegheny River. (Michael M. Santiago/Post-Gazette) Related Highlighted Galleries, News, Penguins, Photos, Pittsburgh, Sports, Steelers, Wide View