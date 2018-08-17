The week in photos: Aug. 10-17 By PG Visuals Staff Share on Facebook Share on Twitter The week in pictures in Pittsburgh as seen through the eyes of our photojournalists. Two of the five Fortney sisters, who were sexually abused as children, embrace during a press conference held by Attorney General Josh Shapiro for the release of a grand jury report investigating sexual abuse in six of Pennsylvania’s Catholic dioceses, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in the state Capitol building in Harrisburg. The sisters asked only to be identified by their last name. (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette) David Zubik, bishop of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, speaks to the media about the grand jury report on sexual abuse in six Pennsylvania Catholic dioceses, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Downtown. (Michael M. Santiago/Post-Gazette) Robert Mizic, 47, watches a press conference on the grand jury report on sexual abuse in six Pennsylvania Catholic dioceses, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, at his home in Turtle Creek. Mizic says he was abused by his parish priest at a Catholic church in suburban Philadelphia 35 years ago. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette) Rep. Mike Rozzi, D-Berks, answers questions after a press conference for the release of the grand jury report on sexual abuse in six Pennsylvania Catholic dioceses, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in the state Capitol building in Harrisburg. Rozzi, a victim of clergy sex abuse, is pushing legislation to change the state’s statute of limitation laws so victims can bring more cases against abusers. (Stephanie Strasburg/Post-Gazette) Cubs second baseman Javier Baez gets Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson out at second base as he turns a double play in the first inning, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, at PNC Park. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette) Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger holds his head after getting knocked to the turf during afternoon practice, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, at Latrobe Memorial Stadium in Latrobe. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette) Members of the Girls of Steel program, from left, Eve Mango, a student at Pine-Richland, Kristina Hilko, a student at Penn Hills, and Lauren Shovlin, a student at Oakland Catholic, pose like Rosie the Riveter with Ivanka Trump during a tour of Astrobotic, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in the Strip District. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette) In this diptych, Steelers receiver Antonio Brown gives Zack Horn, 10, both of his gloves after Horn handed him a dropped glove, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, at St. Vincent College in Latrobe. (Andrew Stein/Post-Gazette) A double rainbow appears over Pittsburgh, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, as seen from the West End Overlook. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette) John Cabon of Swissvale touches a statue of Mary after a Mass celebrating the Feast of the Assumption, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at St. Paul Cathedral in Oakland. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette) Abuse victim Jim Faluszczak is comforted by Juliann Bortz, center, and an unidentified woman as Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks at a press conference for the release of a grand jury report on seven decades of sexual abuse and cover-up in six Pennsylvania Catholic dioceses, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in the state Capitol building in Harrisburg. (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette) David Zubik, bishop of the Diocese of Pittsburgh, departs after addressing the media about a grand jury report investigating sexual abuse in six of Pennsylvania’s Catholic dioceses, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Downtown. (Michael M. Santiago/Post-Gazette) Related Highlighted Galleries, News, Photos, Pittsburgh, Sports, Steelers, Wide View