Two years into the pandemic, we’ve seen empty streets and long lines for vaccines, the stillness and frustration of solitude, and how many things can work (and not work) on Zoom. Along the way, through the heartache and triumph, our Post-Gazette photographers have been there to document our region’s experience in the COVID-19 pandemic. Join us to look back on two years of the COVID-19 pandemic in 75 photos.
Dozens of nurses and other health care workers gather on the Rachel Carson Bridge to call attention to the challenges they face during the pandemic. “We need staffing to be a priority with elected officials and the health care system, and to invest in health care workers so conditions can improve,” said Myra Taylor, a nurse in the cardiac care unit at Allegheny General Hospital. “Our wish is to deliver high quality care, and with inadequate staffing levels, it’s very challenging to do that.” Other nurses discussed the exhaustion they feel because of the workload, and the number of health care workers who have left their jobs during the pandemic. One nurse said her department has lost half of its staff. “I am on the endangered species list,” said Sandra Stanley, a labor and delivery nurse at West Penn Hospital. (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette
Marlene Lukasik, clinical director for Metro Community Health Center, passes out boxes of COVID tests during a a drive-thru COVID-19 rapid at-home test distribution event on Wallace Avenue in Wilkinsburg on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Metro Community Health Center partnered with the Wilkinsburg Police Department to organize the event. Later in the day, the police department distributed tests to 10 high rise units in the borough. Metro Community Health Center will hold another drive-thru distribution from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Edgeworth Town Center parking lot. (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette)
Pennie Gazarov, 7, of Aspinwall, reads to Kane, a nine-month-old mixed breed, during an Animal Tales event at Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh on Hamilton Avenue in Homewood on Monday, Feb. 21, 2020. Animal Tales, a program in which children ages 4-12 read to animals, was resumed this year after cancellation in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette)
Under the watchful eye of Dr. Michael Risbano, left, co-director of UPMC Post-Covid Recovery Clinic, and his team, Joseph Wheeler, of Swisshelm Park, performs a pulmonary stress test Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the UPMC Post-Covid Recovery Clinic at UPMC Shadyside. Mr. Wheeler is experiencing lingering Covid symptoms. (Post-Gazette)
Tina Gaser teaches one of her freshman biology classes on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Baldwin High School. Gaser teaches students who are in the classroom as well as those who are at home at the same time using technology like two computer monitors, an iPad, and a Meeting Owl, which captures 360° video and audio of the classroom. (Emily Matthews/Post-Gazette)
Sarah Glick, of Squirrel Hill, helps her son Harrison, 3, swab his nose while getting tested for COVID-19 at the Curative testing van parked off Wightman Street in Squirrel Hill, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Ms. Glick said they were getting tested as a precaution before visiting her mother. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Nursing assistant Dawn Zierden takes blood from a patient being treated for complications of COVID-19 in the intensive care unit at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Patrick Digiacomo, right, a critical care doctor, and other medical staff members look at the chest x-ray of a patient being treated for COVID-19 in the intensive care unit at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Santa Claus, left, hands Julian Horvatic, 7, of Cheswick a Pittsburgh Penguins mug during intermission at the Keystone State Wrestling Alliance Fan Fest and Toy Drive at Three Rivers Harley-Davidson, 1483 Glenn Ave. in Shaler on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Fans gathered in a celebratory holiday return after pandemic hiatus to watch KWSA wrestelrs fight. (Clare Sheedy/Post-Gazette)
Brenda Haight, of Kane, a nursing assistant, and Molly Christoff, of Johnsonburg, human resources generalist, prepare lunches for residents of the Lutheran Home at Kane nursing facility, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Kane. Ms. Christoff is cross trained as a nurse aide, so she can step in when additional nursing staffing is needed. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Child life specialist Colleen O’Connor and registered nurse Melony Wilhelm give Ariana Rivera, 8, of Monroeville, a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine at Children’s Hospital, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Lawrenceville. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Property owner Rick Staley, left, and Ed Mattis, director of information systems for North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning Development Commission (NCPRPDC), of Punxsutawney, talk by the solar powered wireless transmitter affixed atop Staley’s farm silo, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Highland Township. With the pandemic highlighting connectivity issues in the rural area, the nonprofit regional commission brought wireless internet access to 55 homes and businesses by installing the transmitter – a key example of the kind of small providers that stand to benefit greatly from the new federal infrastructure money. (Stephanie Strasburg/Post-Gazette)
Penguins assistant coach Todd Reirden coaches against the Flyers in place of Mike Sullivan, who tested positive for COVID, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at PPG Paints Arena. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Taj Davis, center, 6, of McCandless, holds the hand of his mother, Sheila Davis, as he gets his first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine from medical assistant Rebecca Miller, right, of Greensburg, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics – Monroeville. Taj was only the second child between the ages of 5 to 11 years old to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through UPMC’s Pittsburgh network after the CDC approved the shot for that age group the previous evening. (Stephanie Strasburg/Post-Gazette)
An audience watches “Blackmail”, a silent film by director Alfred Hitchcock, with a live piano accompaniment during an event organized by the Pittsburgh Silent Film Society and Row House Cinema to mark the first National Silent Movie Day, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Row House Cinema in Lawrenceville. National Silent Movie Day was established to celebrate silent film history and raise awareness about preserving silent films. Row House Cinema resumed normal operations Sunday after a year and a half hiatus due to the pandemic. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Students outside Hempfield Area High School protesting the state-wide masking policy requiring masks to be worn in schools on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Greensburg. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Brooke Decker, left, of Marshall, an infectious diseases and critical care physician, argues with Dana Gibson, right, of McCandless, about Ms. Gibson’s opposition to a mask mandate for students, while Everlee Craddock, of Baden, looks on, before the North Allegheny School District school board regarding the district’s mask policy, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at at North Allegheny Senior High School in McCandless. Two days before this a federal judge reinstated a mask mandate after a group of parents filed an injunction to require masks. Previously, the school board voted to overturn the superintendent’s decision to require masks, making them optional for everyone. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Service manager John Cotter services a bike tire at Kindred Cycle in the Strip District on Thursday, July 8, 2021. A surge in customers is creating supply chain issues for bike shops that were already struggling to keep up with demand during the pandemic. (Jack Myer/Post-Gazette)
Delaney Stojkov of Cleveland, Oh. and Morgan Bittner of South Hills eat chinese food on the closed section of Oakland Ave. just south of Forbes in Oakland on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Nearby businesses want the dining area, which was created to encourage outdoor dining during the COVID-19 pandemic, to remain open. (Jack Myer/Post-Gazette)
Bachelor’s degree candidates wait to graduate during Carnegie Mellon’s socially distanced commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Gesling Stadium in Oakland. (Emily Matthews/Post-Gazette)
An Allegheny Health Network COVID-19 vaccination clinic at DICK’S Sporting Goods’ corporate office on Friday, March 26, 2021, in Moon Twp. More than 5,000 patients were scheduled to receive their second dose during the clinic. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
O’Ryan Arrowroot and son August, 8, portray rabbits in space during a segment of Arrowroot’s online clown show “O’Mazing Monday” in Bloomfield on Monday, March 22, 2021. Arrowroot, who goes by the name “O’Ryan the Amazing,” began the shows in his living room during the summer of 2020, after the pandemic put a sizable dent in his professional clown work. “We really couldn’t go anywhere and we wanted to do something,” he said. “This allowed me to perform. We could just play.” He uses video services Zoom and Facebook Live to reach his audience. “A lot of performers feel like they’re loosing relevance,” he said. “This is a way to let people know, ‘I’m still here.’” (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette)
People hold signs and chant as they march across the Roberto Clemente Bridge towards Downtown during the “Americans for Freedom Rally” to protest mask mandates and other restrictions on businesses, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Victoria George touches the gravestone and speaks to her mother Frances Pierce, who died of COVID-19 in December, at the cemetery where her parents John and Frances Pierce are buried, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Uniontown. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Pirates designated hitter Oneil Cruz, shortstop Erik Gonzalez and second baseman Kevin Newman pause for a moment of silence for COVID-19 victims before playing the Tigers at Pirates training camp, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
People wait for an observation period after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic organized by Giant Eagle in partnership with the Steelers at Heinz Field, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, on the North Shore. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Kwaj Overton, of Pine Township, a nurse who came out of retirement to help give COVID-19 vaccines, speaks to a patient about their shot at a vaccination clinic run by Allegheny Health Network at PNC Park, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, on the North Shore. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
An empty parking lot in the South Pointe business complex photographed on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 in Cecil Township. After almost a year, many businesses are still allowing employees to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Chris Boles, left, founder and manager of Redfishbowl, and Lataya Johnson, an artist from McKees Rocks, hang up paintings that are part of the upcoming Good Deeds in the Neighborhood” show presented by PGH Good Deeds on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Redfishbowl in Lawrenceville. The show featured commissioned pieces inspired by Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood’s emphasis on neighbors helping each other out. Each artist has been impacted by COVID-19 and has chosen a benefiting nonprofit for the proceeds of their sales. (Emily Matthews/Post-Gazette)
William B Meekins Jr., pastor, McKeesport Area Shared Ministry, passes a devotional and sticker to a driver during an Ash and Dash drive through event at Faith Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in White Oak. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, cross-marked burlap or cross stickers were distributed instead of traditional marking of ashes. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Tina Gaser teaches one of her freshman biology classes on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Baldwin High School. Gaser teaches students who are in the classroom as well as those who are at home at the same time using technology like two computer monitors, an iPad, and a Meeting Owl, which captures 360° video and audio of the classroom. (Emily Matthews/Post-Gazette)
Rose Marie Testa, 70, holds a photograph of her mother in front of the Broomall Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on February 10, 2021. Testa’s mother, Mary De Marco, died from complications of COVID-19 at age 97, on April 22, 2020, while living at the center. (Rachel Wisniewski for the Post-Gazette)
Pigeons take flight on Market St. near the Fairmont Hotel, Downtown on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. City streets are still relatively empty during the work week as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps many workers out of the office. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette) #standalone
West Hills Meals on Wheels volunteer Rachel Fitzgerald, right, delivers a meal prepared by Armstrong Restaurant to Moon resident Roselia Kanuch, 81, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. The meals on wheels organization reached out to the restaurant after one volunteer was exposed to COVID-19, forcing a temporary closure of the organization’s kitchen. Volunteers delivered 58 meals on this day. (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette)
Intensive care unit nurses flip a COVID-19 patient in the onto their stomach, a process that can improve oxygen levels, Wednesday, Dec.16, 2020, at Uniontown Hospital. That day, the hospital was at capacity with about half of its beds, including the entire ICU, being taken up by patients who tested positive for COVID-19. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Charmaine Pykosh, an acute care nurse practitioner, gives a thumbs up while receiving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine from Tami Minnier, chief quality officer, at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Lawrenceville. Ms. Pykosh was the first person out of five healthcare workers to receive the vaccine shortly after it arrived at the facility. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Siblings Aubrey, left, 5, and Styles Davies, 3, get a socially distant photo taken with Santa during the Moon Lights Holiday Festival, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Moon Park in their neighborhood of Moon Township. (Emily Matthews/Post-Gazette)
Supporters react to a speaker during a drive-in campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the parking lot outside of Heinz Field, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, on the North Shore. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Steeler fans are seated in quadrants and to help with social distancing for todays game against the Eagles Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette) (This Steeler fan did not want too be ID) #pgcovid19
Students attend Professor Peggy Van Meter’s education class in the 16,000-seat Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State University, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in State College. Her 100-person introductory class is one of a small handful that rotate in and out of the cavernous event center, repurposed this semester for socially distanced instruction.(Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Sanai Pollard, 5, of the Hill District, center, points up at helicopters while participating in a march and rally with her family members, from right, Ashawn Harris, 15, Savion Pollard, 11, and Aniya Harris, 13, at the Mellon Green, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, Downtown. The “We Get Sick, UPMC Gets Rich: Pittsburgh Medicaid March!” event was organized by Put People First! PA to demand that UPMC stops receiving tax breaks, provides hazard pay and personal protective equipment to all employees, and Medicaid be expanded to all residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, among other healthcare access demands. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
The Steelers are introduced to an empty stadium Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Heinz Field on the North Shore. (Peter Diana/Post-Gazette)
Rabbi Seth Adelson of Congregation Beth Shalom blows a shofar from the roof of the synagogue’s early learning center, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Squirrel Hill South. The horn is typically blown during weekday morning prayer in the month leading up to Rosh Hashanah, but since services moved online due to the pandemic, Rabbi Adelson’s effort provided an opportunity for those wanting to hear the shofar in person. (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette)
Elle Anderson, 8, of Mt. Lebanon, holds a sign as other protesters move around her, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Mt. Lebanon. Elle and others came out to protest school closures due to COVID-19 and to call for the Mt. Lebanon school board to reopen schools, allowing parents to chose between in-person classes and remote learning. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
The Pirates take on the Brewers on opening day amid a sea of empty seats PNC Park, Monday, July 27, 2020, on the North Shore. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
A customer walks past the toilet paper and paper towel displays at the Charley Family Shop ’n Save on William Penn Highway in Murrysville on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Employees there said the paper products are still in demand, but they are able to fill their shelves now. [Lucy Schaly/Post-Gazette] #Shop
Evening sunlight is cast on masked Thomas Jefferson football players as they gather for a break down after practice on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the school’s stadium in Jefferson Hills. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette)
Ryan Painter, left, a recent graduate, Sky Miller, a rising senior, and Mr. Painter’s dog Root Beer, pose for a photo in front of a backdrop during a backyard “prom” for West Allegheny High School students, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in McDonald. After the school’s official prom was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family of senior Alex Morrison decided to host a prom on their nearly one acre of property. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Fred Szoch, 69, walks out of St. Margaret’s Hospital after reuniting with his dog his dog Brook after 75 days of battling COVID-19, including 21 on a respirator, on Monday, June 15, 2020, in Aspinwall. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
Karen Suchy, center, of Baldwin Borough, is supported by her niece, Reese Temme, as she catches sight of her mother, Betty Milinski, for the first time in months, Friday, June 12, 2020, at Norbert Personal Care Home in Overbrook. The day’s socially-distant parade and picnic was a break from months of families only seeing loved ones at the facility with a barrier in between. (Matt Freed/Post-Gazette)
Josh Ewing, hair stylist at Puccini Hair Design, organize his work station Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the salon in Oakland. Puccini and other salons were preparing to reopen in the green phase of the state’s reopening plan.(Post-Gazette)
Toni Lay, Kim McCoy-Warford’s sister, cries during the memorial service for Kim McCoy-Warford on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Triedstone Baptist Church in Aliquippa. McCoy-Warford one of the residents who died of COVID-19 at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver County, which experienced the largest outbreak of COVID-19 of all Pennsylvania nursing homes at the time. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette)
Emily Entwistle, medical assistant for Allegheny Health Network, left, holds onto a nasal swab as Nickole Nesby, Duquesne mayor, right, reacts after experiencing a COVID-19 test at a Allegheny Health Network (AHN) mobile clinic, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Duquesne. AHN’s mobile COVID-19 testing unit is part of an initiative to bring testing to underserved communities. (Michael M. Santiago/Post-Gazette)
A recorded welcome address by Donovan Baxter, the Gateway senior class president, plays on screen during Gateway High School’s graduation ceremony, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in the Macy’s parking lot at the Monroeville Mall. (Emily Matthews/Post-Gazette)
Karen Braden, of Emsworth, pantomimes giving Megs Yunn, founder of Beverly’s Birthdays, a hug, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in East Liberty. Karen has a one-month-old baby with a special formula need, and less that a week supply of the formula left. Yunn’s organization was able to find and supply the formula for Braden, even amidst supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette)
Doctors, nurses and hospital workers watch as a KC-135 Stratotanker and an EC-130J Super J aircraft fly over them on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. The flyover, presented by the 171st Air Refueling Wing and 193rd Special Operations Wing, was part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to all those supporting COVID-19 response efforts. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette)
Bactronix service technician Ken Delisio sprays disinfectant Friday, May 8, 2020, at ESSpa Kozmetika Organic Day Spa and Skincare Salon in Aspinwall. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette)
Omega Psi Phi fraternity members Rich Dickson of the East End, Hassan Sharif of the East End and Dorian Grant of Beaver Falls pack hot meals into vehicles for distribution on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Rolling Hills Church in Penn Hills. Members of the Pittsburgh alumni chapter of Omega Psi Phi fraternity teamed up with Rivers Casino, Aaron Donald 99 Solutions Foundation, local churches and community leaders to provide freshly cooked meals each Thursday to deliver to senior citizens’ homes in impoverished communities like Manchester, Homewood and the Hill District. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette)
Demonstrators hold a flag and a sign out of their sunroof during a protest against the state mandated closure of non-essential businesses due to COVID-19, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Butler. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Maria Caruso, founder and artistic director of Bodiography Contemporary Ballet, director of the dance program at La Roche University and chair of La Roche’s Performing Arts Department, leads a studio class through Zoom Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in her neighborhood in Pine. Colleges and universities in the region are adapting their classes for dance majors for a virtual format in response to COVID-19. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette)
Lit rooms form the shape of a heart at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh in honor of first responders and essential workers, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in this view from Grandview Avenue in Mount Washington. (Darrell Sapp/Post-Gazette)
Bassist Ernest McCarty performs a few songs on his porch Monday, April 14, 2020, in Lawrenceville. “Musicians now have no place to be,” he said. “A performing artist’s refuge is on the stage. Nothing can replace that.” (Post-Gazette)
Sayge Swafford, 5, laughs as she hugs her mother Dawn Swafford, of Charleroi, with her brother Xander Vega, 10, left, as they wait in line to pick up laptops and lunches being distributed by the Charleroi School District, at the Charleroi Fire Department, Friday, March 27, 2020. The school district is supplying laptops to families that need them so students can attend online classes while schools are closed due to COVID-19. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette
Protective masks adorn the faces of the Point of View statutes that depict George Washington and Seneca leader Guyasuta, Thursday, March 26, 2020, on Grandview Avenue on Mount Washington. (Post-Gazette)
Tyler Friel, news director of the Butler Radio Network, talks to Butler Area School District teachers before recording them teaching a lesson over the phone, Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the radio station in Butler. The district decided to use the radio to continue teaching students during the schools’ closures due to COVID-19 so that families without computers or reliable internet have another option to access the lessons. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
A playground closed with caution tape in Allegheny Commons in the North Side is pictured Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Restrictions at park facilities were applied inconsistently as administrators grappled with restricting the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. (Christian Snyder/Post-Gazette)
An employee cleans the railing of an escalator on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the largely empty Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon Township. (Emily Matthews/Post-Gazette)
Casper Carter, 4, makes faces next to homemade signs on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his family’s home on Miami Avenue across from Mt. Lebanon High School. The Carter family planned to change their joke sign every few days while in self-isolation from the COVID-19 pandemic. “There’s a lot of scary negative stuff…but hopefully we can add a smile to people’s face.” (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette)
Guests mourn during the live-streamed funeral of Norbert Coyne McDermott III, better known as “Bert,” amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Mt. Royal Cemetery in Shaler. Guests were asked to social distance “to preserve the lives of our cherished elders,” according to McDermott’s obituary. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette)
Members of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and other volunteers distribute food to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the North Shore. The Pirates and Pirates Charities donated $50,000 to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to support multiple food distribution events. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette)
A pedestrian on an empty Wood Street, Downtown, at dusk on Tuesday evening, March 17, 2020. Many businesses, schools and government offices closed or informed employees to work from home over concerns about COVID-19. (Steve Mellon/Post-Gazette)
Patrick Adamus of Dublin, Ireland, dances and sings with his fellow Drimnagh Boxing Club members during an impromptu St. Patrick’s Day parade, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Downtown. The boxing club was in town for Donnybrook 2020, which was canceled, along with the parade, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Steph Chambers/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
Nathia Carmargo gives a bottle of hand sanitizer to her son Elijah Brown, 12, to put away after unpacking it from shopping bags after a trip to Walmart, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in her home in Braddock. Elijah attends Woodland Hills Intermediate School, which closed due to fears over COVID-19 exposure. (Alexandra Wimley/Post-Gazette)
Matt Dunn, a researcher for the Center for Vaccine Research at the University of Pittsburgh, holds dead samples of the coronavirus Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Biomedical Science Tower 3 in Oakland. (Post-Gazette)
A line of cars stretches down S. Linden St. as people wait for hours to pick up food from the Greater Community Food Bank, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Duquesne. The food bank estimated they gave boxes of food to some 1,700 people that day as need increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Andrew Rush/Post-Gazette)
