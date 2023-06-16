Taylor Swift hits Pittsburgh By PG Visuals Staff Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at the Acrisure Stadium on Friday, June 16, 2023, in the North Shore. (Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette) Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at the Acrisure Stadium on Friday, June 16, 2023, in the North Shore. (Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette) Fans cheer as Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at the Acrisure Stadium on Friday, June 16, 2023, in the North Shore. (Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette) Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at the Acrisure Stadium on Friday, June 16, 2023, in the North Shore. (Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette) Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at the Acrisure Stadium on Friday, June 16, 2023, in the North Shore. (Benjamin B. Taylor Swift is revealed during her first night of performance at the Acrisure Stadium on Friday, June 16, 2023, in the North Shore. (Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette)  Serena Smith, left, Fox Chapel, applies lipstick to Carroll Phillips, Alexandria Virginia on Friday, June 16, 2023, in the North Shore. (Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette)

Taylor Swift fans arrive at Acrisure Stadium on Friday, June 16, 2023, in the North Shore. (Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette)

Taylor Swift fans walk along West General Robinson towards Acrisure Stadium on Friday, June 16, 2023, in the North Shore. (Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette) Taylor Swift fans gather outside of Acrisure Stadium on Friday, June 16, 2023, in the North Shore. (Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette)

Terrie Michelin, Brooklynn Michelin, Abby Blackmore, and Cassidy Jacobs of Newfoundland, Canada, has made a long journey to Pittsburgh to take apart in the Taylor Swift Concert, Acrisure Stadium,Pittsburgh, Friday, June 16, 2023, (Kyle Nelson/For The Post Gazette)

Fan Arrival, Taylor Swift fans make an arrival to Acrisure Stadium via the Gateway Clippers for her concert. Pittsburgh, Friday, June 16, 2023, (Kyle Nelson/For The Post Gazette) Ariel McGrain, Gateway Clipper Fleet, Pittsburgh, Friday, June 16, 2023, (Kyle Nelson/For The Post Gazette)

Chloe Forbes and Olivia Forbes, Taylor Swift Concert, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Friday, June 16, 2023, (Kyle Nelson/For The Post Gazette)

Shane Walters, and Miranda McCauley, Northshore, Pittsburgh, Friday, June 16, 2023, (Kyle Nelson/For The Post Gazette)

Oliver Johnson, Gateway Clipper FleetPittsburgh, Friday, June 16, 2023, (Kyle Nelson/For The Post Gazette)

Karley Landendorsey, Gateway Clipper Fleet, Pittsburgh, Friday, June 16, 2023, (Kyle Nelson/For The Post Gazette)

Madeline Haywood, right, and Kyle Crosby, The Princess (Clippers Boat) , Gateway Clipper Fleet, Pittsburgh, Friday, June 16, 2023, (Kyle Nelson/For The Post Gazette)

Amelia Pope, Gateway Clipper Fleet, Pittsburgh, Friday, June 16, 2023, (Kyle Nelson/For The Post Gazette)

Montana Pastor, Gateway Clipper Fleet, Pittsburgh, Friday, June 16, 2023, (Kyle Nelson/For The Post Gazette)

Barb Cartwright and her daughter Alex Cartwright, Gateway Clipper Fleet, Pittsburgh, Friday, June 16, 2023, (Kyle Nelson/For The Post Gazette)

Natalie Johnston of Rochester, New York, Pittsburgh, Friday, June 16, 2023, (Kyle Nelson/For The Post Gazette)

Kaley Lanzendorfer, Pittsburgh, Friday, June 16, 2023, (Kyle Nelson/For The Post Gazette)

Kayle Lanzendorfer, Ryanne Lanzendorfer, and Delanie Lanzendorfer, Pittsburgh, Friday, June 16, 2023, (Kyle Nelson/For The Post Gazette)

Heather Lawrence, Gateway Clipper Fleet, Pittsburgh, Friday, June 16, 2023, (Kyle Nelson/For The Post Gazette)

Hanna Roth – Co Vice President of the Gateway Clippers, Gateway Clipper Fleet,Pittsburgh, Friday, June 16, 2023, (Kyle Nelson/For The Post Gazette)

Christian Wrigins – Co Vice President of the Gateway Clippers, Gateway Clipper Fleet,Pittsburgh, Friday, June 16, 2023, (Kyle Nelson/For The Post Gazette)

At the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Downtown, guests can pose on a red-carpet with a Taylor Swift cardboard cutout. Kristen Mohammadi/Post-Gazette

Allegheny Coffee & Tea Exchange in the Strip District offered three Taylor Swift-themed drinks on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Taylor Swift fans cross at the intersection of Chuck Knoll Way and West General Robinson Street on Friday, June 16, 2023, for the 1st of 2 sold-out shows at Acrisure Stadium.

Bella Termini, 22, of Scranton sports an Eras Tour T-shirt while walking around the Strip District on June 16, 2023.

From left to right: Desiree Schaffner, 33, Angel Gagliardi, 53, Alexis Gagliardi, 24, and Kaitlyn Volker, 33, enjoying drinks at Tequila Cowboy on the North Shore before the Taylor Swift show. Allie Miller/Post-Gazette

Layla Cooley, 12, Erika Boma, 40, and Sophia Boma, 12, stand outside their boat along the Riverwalk with their Taylor Swift merch. Allie Miller/Post-Gazette

The Princess is the Gateway Clipper Fleet's Taylor Swift-inspired boat. (Kristen Axtman/Post-Gazette)

Emily Nageotte, 27, left, and Leah Kagarise, 10, right, trade their handmade, Swift song-inspired bracelets while Leah waits in line at Primanti Bros. with her family. (Allie Miller/Post-Gazette)

Emma Moore and Sarah Moore are both wearing "Reputation"-inspired outfits, and they made friendship bracelets that they organized on the Gateway Clipper before the Taylor Swift show. (Kristen Axtman/Post-Gazette)

Lizzy Sanders, 28, and Sloan Gaines, 25, right, posing outside of The Yard in Market Square in their Swift-themed outfits. (Allie Miller/Post-Gazette)

Traffic is directed towards the Gold 1 Garage as Taylor Swift fans flood the North Shore on Friday, June 16, 2023, for the 1st of 2 sold-out shows at Acrisure Stadium.

Cars are towed from North Shore Drive as Taylor Swift fans flood the North Shore on Friday, June 16, 2023, for the 1st of 2 sold-out shows at Acrisure Stadium. Taylor Swift fans line up outside a pop-up merchandise shop along West General Robinson Street as they flood the North Shore on Friday, June 16, 2023, for the 1st of 2 sold-out shows at Acrisure Stadium.

Cars are towed from North Shore Drive as Taylor Swift fans flood the North Shore on Friday, June 16, 2023, for the 1st of 2 sold-out shows at Acrisure Stadium.

Taylor Swift fans visit a merchandise pop-up shop outside of Acrisure Stadium as they flood the North Shore on Friday, June 16, 2023, for the 1st of 2 sold-out shows.

Taylor Swift fans line up outside of Acrisure Stadium for a chance to purchase merchandise on Friday, June 16, 2023, for the 1st of 2 sold-out shows at Acrisure Stadium. Crews build the stage inside Acrisure Stadium for the upcoming Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Tuesday June 13, 2013.(Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette)

Makenzie Hupp, Assistant Manager and resident model, left, and Kendalyn Sypolt, Store Manager and Photographer, pose for a photo inside of Highway Robbery Vintage in their Taylor Swift concert outfits on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in South Side Flats.

Taylor Swift's stage is put together inside of Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in the North Shore.

People line up to buy Taylor Swift merchandise outside of Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in the North Shore.

People line to buy Taylor Swift merchandise outside of Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in the North Shore. (Benjamin B. Braun/Post-Gazette)