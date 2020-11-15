Brighton’s Plight

Mr. Denbow, who had lived at Brighton for just over two years and suffered from Parkinson’s disease, began feeling ill the second week of March and was put on an IV. He tested positive for COVID-19 just two days before he died.

Family members of victims said they have been interviewed by attorneys from the attorney general’s office, and the FBI in September went to Brighton and another nursing home owned by Comprehensive Healthcare in Mt. Lebanon to execute search warrants for documents and data. Neither the FBI nor the attorney general would comment about the investigations.

Though nursing home residents represent just 5.7% of the 9.9 million positive cases recorded nationwide, they represent 38.6% of the 237,037 COVID-19 deaths as of Nov. 9. Those figures are even higher in Pennsylvania, where nursing home residents represent 6.5% of the state’s 238,657 positive cases and 42.3% of its 9,086 COVID-19 deaths.

Even among the many deadly nursing home outbreaks nationally and across the state, Brighton’s stands out — both in total numbers of cases and deaths, and in how pervasively the disease spread throughout the building among residents and staff.

Exactly who, or what, is to blame for Brighton’s outbreak is something family members have been thinking about for months. Most of the victims succumbed in the first six weeks of the outbreak, when, on average, nearly two residents a day were dying.

“There was a stretch there [in April] where, on a least a couple of days, we had three or four deaths a day,” said Tristan Adams, a former temporary “agency” nursing assistant who worked at Brighton for two years until July. “I didn’t have enough tears to cry anymore.”

A local funeral home operator, who asked not to be named, said he recalled one day in mid-April waiting to pick up the body of a resident: “I was in line with two other funeral home vans, all of us waiting for bodies. It was surreal.”

Ms. Boyer said figuring out what happened is important.