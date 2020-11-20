Brighton’s Plight

Half the number of registered nurses

But before the Guard came to help that week, left to care for the increasing number of sick residents was a staff already diminished years earlier by Comprehensive’s cuts to the full-time, in-house positions, according to annual cost reports filed with the federal government. Those reports detail the number of nursing staff employees and the hours they worked each year, including breaking out the difference between in-house and agency employees.

The company cut licensed practical nurses from 65 to 36 in the same time frame. Nursing assistants — who provide the bulk of care and comfort to residents — were cut from 233 in 2010, to 179 in 2013, to 136 in 2018, though it rose to 170 in 2019.

Even though the building’s population also fell 16% from 2010 to 2018, the overall nursing staff hours — between in-house and agency registered nurses, LPNs and nursing assistants — fell 25% during the same period, meaning fewer people were left to care for residents on a typical day.

Where Comprehensive cut hours the most, though, was among registered nurses. Those are the most highly trained — and expensive — on the nursing staff.

The company cut the number of full-time — or their equivalent — registered nurses in half, from 66 in 2013, the year before it bought the facility, to just 32 in 2018.

“They thought they could have [licensed practical nurses] replace registered nurses. But they don’t have the same training,” said a former Brighton full-time registered nurse. “That was a mistake.”

While Comprehensive worked to increase revenue by attracting more rehabilitation residents, the impact of the cuts on nursing staff helped to decrease expenses significantly — cutting nursing costs from $23.9 million in 2010 to $15.9 million in 2018.

A big part of that was cutting full-time, in-house employees who receive benefits such as insurance and pensions and replacing at least some of their hours with agency employees who don’t get benefits and cost less than full-time staff.

Brighton reversed course a bit in 2018 and 2019 by hiring more full-time and agency staff, pushing nursing expenses up by more than $2 million, to $18 million, in 2019. But total nursing hours in 2019 were still 10% below 2010.