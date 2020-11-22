Brighton’s Plight

So close to a hospital

Heritage Valley, though, continued to treat Brighton residents if they needed emergency or specialized care. And Brighton’s medical director since 2012, Dr. David Thimons, was on staff at Heritage Valley from 2008 until February, as director of its osteopathic medical education program.

But, Ms. Gill and others have wondered since the outbreak began, how did such a deadly infectious disease break out at a facility so close to a hospital?

“We did everything they would allow us to do,” Mr. Mitry said. “Clearly, they are a separate organization. We served all their patients that they transferred from the nursing home over to the Beaver hospital.”

Only about 60 Brighton residents who were known to be COVID-19 positive — out of 82 who died and 332 overall who tested positive — were treated at Heritage Valley Beaver, Mr. Mitry said.

Most of those patients were stabilized and sent back to Brighton, he said. A few died in the hospital, though Mr. Mitry could not say how many.

At least some of the residents had “Do Not Resuscitate” orders that would have prevented them from receiving any extraordinary or invasive care to save their lives. That might have prevented them from being sent to the hospital, Mr. Mitry noted.