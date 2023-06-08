It’s your turn, Pittsburgh

Bags

Acrisure has strict rules about what you bring to the arena. Each person, adults and children, may carry one clear bag and one clutch purse.

Clear bag

This must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. If the bag has a logo, it must be 4.5 inches tall by 3.4 inches wide or smaller. Alternatively, you may bring a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag such as Ziploc.

Clutch purse

Clutch purses of dimensions 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches with or without a handle or strap are allowed, along with one of the clear bag options.

Also permitted

You can bring diapers and wipes, but not a diaper bag.

You can also bring medically necessary items, but they must be inspected at the gate first.

Not permitted

You cannot bring the following into the stadium: Backpack (even if clear), binocular case, camera case, tinted plastic bag, printed pattern plastic bag, computer bag, fanny pack, zippered seat cushion, seat cushion with back, oversize tote bag, cinch bag, diaper bag, mesh bag or a purse larger than the clutch purse dimensions.