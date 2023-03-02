Seven essential restaurants

A little over a decade ago, the Butler Street business districts above 40th Street weren't thought of as culinary hotspots.

There was the cozy Thai restaurant Pusadee's Garden, bar food at Stinky's Bar & Grill, Hambone's and the legendary Nied's Hotel, diner eats at Barb's Country Kitchen (now Barb's Corner Kitchen) and a handful of other options. But Central and Upper Lawreceville were not destination dining.

Now, more than 30 restaurants, breweries and bars serve food in the 1.4 square miles of Pittsburgh’s 9th and 10th wards. There's a wide range, too, from high-octane party spots to intimate, ingredient-driven destinations.

“It's different here from what you'll find in Lower Lawrenceville, too, even though that's just a few blocks away,” says Roger Li, co-owner of three establishments in Central and Upper Lawrenceville (Parlor Dim Sum & Cantonese BBQ, Nanban and The Allegheny Wine Mixer) and one (Umami) in Lower Lawrenceville.

[Lower Lawrenceville might be small in square footage, but it's gargantuan in restaurant options. So we're saving that neighborhood for a future Eat Pittsburgh.]

The shift started on New Year's Eve 2011 when Justin Severino and Hilary Prescott Severino opened Cure on the corner of Butler and 54th streets. Their Mediterranean restaurant quickly became a sensation, garnering multiple James Beard Award nominations and other national accolades. A few months later, Jamie Patten opened the still-outstanding wine bar The Allegheny Wine Mixer down the block from Cure.

The period from 2015 to 2017 proved the most fruitful boom time for the two neighborhoods – all but one restaurant on this list opened during that period. Upper Lawrenceville even got a primo dessert destination, The Butterwood Bake Consortium, in 2015.

"We felt comfortable here. There's more diversity in this neighborhood than in some of the other places. We thought people would be willing to try our food more here than in some other places,” says Tuyen Troung, co-owner of Bánh Mì & Tí, which opened in 2016.

Over the past few years, Central Lawrenceville has become a hub for nightlife, and weekends typically find revelers popping from bar to bar. There you’ll find one of Pittsburgh's most magnificent drinks destinations, the top-flight cocktails of Bar Botanico.

Filling in the gaps are an excellent music venue at the refurbished Thunderbird Café & Music Hall (with food from Black Sheep BBQ), terrific takeaway pies from Pizza Lupo and a fantastic butcher shop (with lots of prepared food to enjoy) in Fat Butcher.

The neighborhoods now draw a mix of residents, Pittsburghers from other areas and even tourists.

“For a lot of the locals, we're a central meeting place,” says Merchant Oyster Company owner Dennis Marron. “But there are a lot of people staying in hotels and Airbnbs in Lawrenceville, which is something you didn't see much of before COVID.”

And there's still room for growth.

“Most restaurants and more businesses would be good for the neighborhood. It'll make it more vibrant,” says Pusadee's Garden co-owner Michael Johnson.

These seven restaurants capture the essence of dining in Central and Upper Lawrenceville in 2023.