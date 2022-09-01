Oakland is a bustling neighborhood that’s home to the city’s largest universities, a massive network of hospitals and supporting medical facilities, world-class museums and libraries, and a rich history of immigrants — all of which is reflected in the scope and diversity of the restaurants that serve it.

What we’re covering here as Oakland is technically an amalgamation of four distinct neighborhoods — North, South, West and Central Oakland — with a total area of about 1.5 square miles. There are a few primary dining corridors in the blocks surrounded by the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University, but small establishments are also peppered throughout the side streets.

“Craig Street is incredible,” says Ziad Adamo, owner of the 50-year-old restaurant Ali Baba. “It feels a lot different now that CMU has developed so much over the years, but these blocks still maintain a sense of history.

“Businesses have come and gone, of course, but we still have a lot of small, independent places and a vibrant community of students and faculty.”

Respective of the mix of people who pass through Oakland every day to live, visit, work, study and teach, the neighborhood’s restaurants range from refined dining to food trucks. Alongside Squirrel Hill, Oakland is the best neighborhood in Pittsburgh to visit if you’re craving international cuisine. And, if you’re dining out on a budget, you’ll also find some great deals, particularly during lunch hours. On the flip side, fewer places serve food late into the night than you’d expect in a neighborhood with so many students (although there are some options here).

“The neighborhood has changed somewhat over the years. Back when we opened, it was driven much more by youth culture than it is now. And it was a lot less expensive, so you could take a lot more risks because your rent wasn’t very high,” says Ron Lee, owner of Spice Island Tea House, which opened in 1995.

Still, Lee says, the neighborhood retains its vibrancy, although he wishes for fewer national chains. And independent restaurants keep opening despite those corporate takeovers of spaces.

“I didn’t know Oakland, so I was a little nervous. People thought it might be tough, but it’s wonderful to be here,” says Scott Walton, co-owner of the 1-year-old Gussy’s Bagels and Deli. “We feel very supported by the community here, and the new construction projects are going to bring hundreds of hungry people into the neighborhood for the next few years.”

There are so many restaurants in Oakland that we would be remiss not to offer a tip of the hat to a few that aren’t on this list. Neighborhood fixtures such as Union Grill, Pamela’s P&G Diner and Lucca Ristorante are home to countless meals and memories. Another old-school establishment, Golden Palace, opened in 1990 and has long operated with an all-you-can-eat buffet as its draw. It’s now beginning to find its voice as one of the city’s premier Cantonese restaurants.

Bao, a relatively new establishment focused on dumplings, is poised to bring pan-Chinese dim sum to the neighborhood. Spirits & Tales at the top of The Oaklander Hotel offers some of the best views in town, and The Porch at Schenley is the place for relaxed dining by the park. And scores of fast-casual spots, including Baby Loves Tacos Thunderdome, Oishii Bento, The Colombian Spot and CHiKN, offer fast, affordable and tasty meals.

These seven restaurants, plus food trucks, however, capture the essence of what makes dining in Oakland what it is today.

Hal B. Klein, Twitter @halbklein and IG @halbklein