Coughlin's Law Kitchen and Ale House

Gastropub | inventive menu | 43 taps | $-$$

Though it opened a little over four years ago, the core of Coughlin’s Law has been strengthening since 2006. The four active partners — Tracy Molyneaux, Callen Pisone and Frank and Brian Vetere — all worked together at Carson City Saloon, which is run by the Veteres’ dad, Jay.

They brought on chef Ryan Grace, a known entity from his time at Carson City’s sister restaurant, the now-shuttered Easy Street.

The original plan was more to be a bar that served food — “it’s a relatively small kitchen,” Molyneaux notes — but, “obviously not everything turns out how you think it will.

“We knew we were going to do food, but we didn’t know it was going to explode like it did.”

The food: The creative menu certainly has familiar touchstones — wings, strip steak — but, as Molyneaux puts it, “Things will be familiar, but have a twist to them.”

That’s summed up in one of Coughlin’s Law’s more popular items, the Chipotle Peach & Bacon Burger. “It’s crazy. The flavor profile, that shouldn’t work. But you have it, and, holy moly.”

The same is true of the Crab Rangoon Nachos — wonton chips topped with cream cheese-crab filling, then drizzled with a glaze of sweet chili and — attention-to-detail alert — sprinkled with black sesame seeds.

Keep an eye on the weekly specials, which recently included a labor-intensive specialty: fried squash blossoms stuffed with goat cheese. Brunch switches up weekend to weekend, Molyneaux notes, but always includes a sharable brunch board with, say, waffles, pancakes, egg, bacon, berries and more. The Breakfast with a View (recently, eggs, bacon, pit ham, hash and toast) is a nod to the restaurant’s positioning, perched on steep Virginia Avenue with ample outdoor patio spaces.

The drinks: The 43 taps translate to good variety for beer lovers. Three to four taps are reserved for ciders, another seven for wines with the aim, Molyneaux says, to keep half of the brews local. The current list finds lagers (from North Country Brewing Co. and Evil Genius, among others), wheats (Lancaster Brewing Co.), sours (Levity), plenty of IPAs (Spoonwood, Dancing Gnome) and … we could go on. There are even a couple of stouts on tap, fairly rare for this time of year.

“We try to have something in every category,” she says. “We change them up a lot. A lot a lot.”

But let’s get to the cocktails, because a gastropub named after a philosophizing bartender (in Tom Cruise’s guilty pleasure, “Cocktail”) better lean into the mixed drinks. And bar manager Brad Weimer, who’s been with Coughlin’s since the start, does. For starters: a blackberry-basil old fashioned that’s smoked with cherrywood tableside. It’s built off of a reserve barrel of Knob Creek, and the bourbon also makes its way into other drinks, including a coffee-black cherry Manhattan. You’ll find an array of seasonal specialty cocktails; current offerings are a watermelon mezcal margarita and the vodka-based Orange Crush, whose bubbles come from childhood staple (this reporter’s, anyway) Sierra Mist.

​​10 Virginia Ave.; eatatcoughlinslaw.com