People’s Indian Restaurant

Northwestern Indian | huge menu | neighborhood institution | $

People’s Indian almost wasn’t a restaurant at all: It was initially slated to be a laundromat, general manager Harpreet Pabla says. His father and uncle, Kulwant and Kuldip Pabla, respectively, had opened People’s Grocery on Penn Avenue in 1987, and saw an opportunity for a space across the street that kept cycling through various, short-lived stores. Kulwant was encouraged by a buddy who had also immigrated from Lasara, a small village in the Punjab state in India, and owned Taste of India in nearby Lawrenceville. In 1995, he announced they were in the restaurant business.

The early days involved a lot of trial and error, Harpreet says, but, thanks to community support, the restaurant was allowed the time it need to evolve its menu and land on the shortlist of must-eat Indian restaurants in Pittsburgh. “Where we’re at at this point, in our wildest dreams, to be this busy, where people are actually recognizing your name as a business, that was never our hope,” Harpreet, who moved from Lasara at age 11, says. “It’s always like, this is work, you make money, and you pay it back. And it’s worked out really well.”

Since tagging along to work with his dad as a kid to managing the restaurant, Harpreet has certainly seen the area’s restaurant scene evolve, as well. “Ten years ago, there was nothing around here. I could never imagine a brewery [Two Frays] or these nice restaurants opening up. It’s a different world.”

The food: About 90% of the menu is based on classics from Northwestern India, including tandoori chicken and saag-based entrees like saag paneer, made with mustard greens and spinach, plus cubes of the deliciously dense homemade cheese. As with much Indian cuisine, People’s food is very vegetarian friendly, with more than two dozen vegetarian entrees. Bean curd substitutes for chicken in the Tofu Tikka Masala, so that vegetarians can still experience that rich, creamy, tomato-based sauce. Other veggie traditionals include Aloo Gobhi (cauliflower and potatoes) and Paneer Shahi Korma (cheese with nuts and sauce). And let’s not forget those samosas, India’s popular dumpling filled with peas and potatoes.

The (seriously) extensive menu has plenty for fish and meat eaters too, with numerous specialties cooked in a tandoor oven — the Mixed Grill offers chicken, lamb, fish and shrimp — among them. Biryani lovers have a host of options; if you can’t decide, the People’s Special finds saffron-infused basmati rice cooked with lamb, chicken and shrimp.

The drinks: Masala Chai, made with their own blend of spices (cardamom, cloves, ginger, fennel, cinnamon); lassi, a Punjabi yogurt-based drink; Thumbs Up (Indian cola).

5147 Penn Ave.; peoplesindian.com