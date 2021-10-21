Eat Pittsburgh

Nearly every longtime Pittsburgher has a childhood memory of the Strip District, and, chances are, it’s connected to food — gaping at Penn Mac’s cheese selection, inhaling the sea at Wholey’s, biting into your first Primanti’s sandwich.

Just as the neighborhood’s residential population has blossomed a whopping 150% in the past five years, with people filling new high-rises and converted warehouses, so too has the food scene evolved.

Some restaurants showcase cuisines that have recently taken root here while others nod to elements of the Strip’s past — a Polish deli sits not far from the late-1800s St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, and Italian food is everywhere.

Our culinary tour highlights the variety of the Strip District’s restaurants, offering up the essential spots that make it a dining destination. We hope it provides a launchpad to explore everything the neighborhood has to offer, a launchpad that also satisfies the belly.

A note: As all restaurants are feeling the impact of COVID-19-related challenges (staffing, sourcing, inflation), many places have temporarily altered hours, seating and menu items.