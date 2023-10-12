Lower Lawrenceville packs more destination dining into a small space than any other neighborhood in Pittsburgh.

The Sixth Ward is less than half a square mile in area, yet is home to a bevy of outstanding eateries and bars ranging from ultra-casual to high-end, with most of them packed nose-to-nose along a six-block stretch of Butler Street.

“I can’t imagine being anywhere else. It’s one of the most walkable neighborhoods in the city,” says Neil Blazin, owner of Driftwood Oven.

[If you want to continue your walk, our Eat Pittsburgh: Central and Upper Lawrenceville guides you to more additional establishments along Butler Street.]

Lower Lawrenceville as a culinary hub is a relatively new phenomenon, with most of its boom happening in the past decade or so. Indeed, few vestiges of the neighborhood’s blue-collar roots remain, with the nearly 90-year-old Frankie’s Extra Long the lone representative of a bygone era. As it’s always been, the lunch counter and daytime bar is a perfect spot for a kielbasa or meatball sandwich.

Although shifts in neighborhood demographics can be a knotty issue that calls for layered discussions about affordable housing, the boom in eating and drinking establishments in what formerly were vacant or dilapidated storefronts in Lower Lawrenceville is by and large viewed as a positive development.

“It’s been great to see, little by little, how the neighborhood has grown,” says Domenic Branduzzi, owner of Piccolo Forno. “We all flourish as new places open in a neighborhood like this.”

There are lovely daytime options, such as Lola’s Eatery and the co-working space Field Day’s bottom-floor cafe, which offers excellent sandwiches. Espresso a Mano, one of Pittsburgh's first third-wave coffee shops, is a prime spot to begin the day or pop in for a pick-me-up (and, with no public WiFi, offers a blissful alternative to remote work coffee shops).

Two of Pittsburgh’s great (and contrasting) drinking destinations are off the main drag. Arsenal Cider House’s flagship location sits in a beautifully restored home on 39th Street and features a sprawling lawn where you can often catch live music on the weekends. Steps away is Take A Break Bar, a haunt popular with hospitality industry workers. It makes a strong case for the best dive bar in Pittsburgh.

The following restaurants, listed in order of opening, capture the crux of Lower Lawrenceville dining right now. (Another of our favorites, Poulet Bleu, remains closed following damage from catastrophic flooding earlier this year.) These are their stories and a guide to what you should eat while dining here.