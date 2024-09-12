Shadyside in Pittsburgh’s East End is known for its walkability, bikeability and blend of urban convenience and community charm. The largely flat neighborhood spans just 0.92 square miles, but it feels much more extensive.

“The central location and walkability cause a wraparound effect to other East End neighborhoods,” says Bill Fuller, corporate chef and CEO of big Burrito Restaurant Group, which has four restaurants in the neighborhood and its corporate office in the southern tip of nearby East Liberty.

Shadyside houses approximately 14,000 residents, 72% of whom hold a bachelor’s or graduate degree, according to U.S. Census data. The median age in the neighborhood is 33.

“The neighborhood is charming. There are beautiful houses and the combination of students, young professionals and families. It’s a good market for us, very different from the suburban areas where we were previously working,” says Juan Grimaldo, co-owner of Tocayo on Ivy Street.

Shadyside’s roots stretch back to Rachel Castleman Aiken, whose farm once occupied much of the area. It officially became a part of Pittsburgh in 1868, and the neighborhood has evolved over the years into a bustling part of town that blends historical charm with higher-density housing.

The neighborhood’s dining and drinking options are primarily along three corridors, on parts of Walnut Street, Ellsworth Avenue and Highland Avenue.

“Walnut Street used to be the most lively street in Pittsburgh. We had jazz clubs, restaurants, entertainment. There was nothing like it,” says Jimmy “Pie” Girasole, co-owner of Girasole on Copeland Street, just off of Walnut.

The avenue saw a shift from independently owned jazz clubs, restaurants and bars to corporate storefronts in the 2000s and became more of a corridor for post-collegiate party bars. The corridor is significantly quieter now following the COVID-19 pandemic and with fresher options to party in areas such as Central Lawrenceville.

“The nightlife is still there. But it isn’t what it used to be,” says Michael Mercurio, co-owner of Mercurio’s Gelato & Pizza on Walnut Street. “People used to be out until 2 or 3 a.m.”

Old-school haunts like Le Mardi Gras, opened in 1954, and 43-year-old Cappy’s Cafe offer a snapshot of a bygone era. (And you might bump into former Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto at Cappy’s.)

Ellsworth Avenue exudes a more intimate, neighborhood-like feel.

“I see our neighbors coming in once or twice a week. It makes me happy to see how many people who are part of the neighborhood come here as the space they enjoy,” says Tu Wade, owner of Senyai Thai Kitchen. “We are very much a part of this neighborhood.”

Jamilka Borges, chef and co-owner of Lilith on Spahr Street, says residents began stopping by even while renovations were ongoing in the space that formerly housed the beloved Cafe Zinho.

“People still stop by just to say hello,” Borges says.

The smallish stretch of restaurants and bars on Highland Avenue between Centre Avenue and Alder Street is the newer buzz-worthy stretch of the neighborhood.

“Behind us and to the side of us was pretty desolate when we opened Casbah [in 1995],” Fuller says. “This whole area has experienced a rebirth.”

Additions such as budget-friendly Noodlehead, opened by Pusadee’s Garden co-owners Watcharee Tongdee and Michael Johnson in 2012, and Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream’s first storefront in 2016 have added to the mix over the years.

These 10 restaurants capture the essence of dining in Shadyside in 2024.