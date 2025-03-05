Hazelwood and Greenfield, adjacent historic neighborhoods founded as a result of the 1768 Treaty of Fort Stanwix between Great Britain and the Iroquois Confederacy, are defined by their residential charm.

Hazelwood, which takes its name from a strand of native hazelnut trees that once stood near a bend in the Monongahela River, was incorporated into the city of Pittsburgh in 1869. Its riverside location allowed it to thrive as one of Pittsburgh’s most booming neighborhoods throughout the era of railroads and industry, though it fell into decline due to population loss as deindustrialization decimated much of the region in the 1980s.

Today, it is a neighborhood in transition, balancing protecting the interests of long-term residents from gentrification with development. The 178-acre Hazelwood Green, a massive brownfield redevelopment project funded by several Pittsburgh-based foundations, is aimed at revitalizing the area with plans including Carnegie Mellon University’s Robotics Innovation Center and the University of Pittsburgh’s BioForge biomanufacturing facility.

You’ll find most of the neighborhood’s commercial endeavors on or just off its Second Avenue corridor. While Hazelwood has limited restaurant options, there are a few notable food businesses.

see more neighborhoods

La Gourmandine Bakery, known for its French-style baked goods, has its headquarters in the neighborhood; Community Kitchen Pittsburgh hosts chef pop-ups and an in-house butcher shop, and is home to one of the best fish fries in the ’Burgh; 1.11 Juice Bar offers nutrition-packed cold-pressed juices, smoothies and yogurt bowls; Dylamato’s Market is a community-centered grocery store featuring locally sourced produce and prepared foods.

Two new brewery concepts — Hazel Grove Brewing and the triple-threat Hazelwood Brew House, with three breweries under one roof — offer gathering spots and event spaces for the neighborhood.

Greenfield has a similarly lengthy history, though it primarily served as a residential enclave for workers in the mills and factories of Hazelwood and other nearby localities rather than as a mix of manufacturing and housing. There are two small commercial corridors in the hilly neighborhood, one the lower part of Murray Avenue that feels like an extension of Squirrel Hill and another on a bend of Greenfield Avenue.

The Murray Avenue section doesn’t get as much attention as the road’s thriving Squirrel Hill business district, yet you’ll find some entrepreneurial immigrant restaurant owners at home on a stretch that also houses two longstanding Ukrainian-owned grocery stores, Kiev International Market and Nataliya European Food Market.

Greenfield also features a distinct sub-neighborhood called Four Mile Run, or simply “The Run” — so named for a stream four miles from the Point that once ran through the land. (It's now carried to the Monongahela in an underground pipe.) It's one of the most charming residential outposts in Pittsburgh, conveying a sense of living in a bygone era.

These six establishments capture the essence of eating and drinking in Hazelwood and Greenfield in 2025.

Hal B. Klein, IG @halbklein